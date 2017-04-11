Tim has a strong and proven track record of nurturing and building high performance sales teams. He is exactly the kind of person we were seeking to guide our sales efforts and capitalize on this period of growth and rapid expansion in our business.

Complia Health announced that Tim Devlin has joined the executive leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Sales/North America. Devlin joins Complia Health from Microsystems, a software company in the document management space, where he drove a 50% increase in sales in just over a year as Vice President of Sales.

Devlin’s career in software spans more than 18 years and includes a 12-year tenure with Lexis-Nexis where he rose to the position of the director of the US sales team in the legal market, and TrustWave, where he served as Vice President of Sales and delivered exponential growth in both sales and sales staffing at TrustWave.

Christopher Junker, CEO of Complia Health, said; “Tim has a strong and proven track record of nurturing and building high performance sales teams. He is exactly the kind of person we were seeking to guide our sales efforts and capitalize on this period of growth and rapid expansion in our business.“

Devlin, who attended Eastern Illinois University, will be based at Complia Health’s Schaumburg, IL executive offices.

About Complia Health, formerly Procura Healthcare Software

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Nearly 3,000 home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care and community care organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to its clients. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.