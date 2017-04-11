On March 9 and 10, 2017, The Institutes CPCU Society Reinsurance Interest Group and Saint Joseph’s University’s Academy of Risk Management and Insurance hosted the 24th annual Reinsurance Symposium. Topics of discussion included the ever-expanding role of data analytics, climate change, and changes in distribution. In addition, the 2016 class of new Associate in Reinsurance designees were recognized.

The keynote address, “The Value of Lifelong Learning,” was given by Mary Ann Cook, CPCU, AU, AAI. Cook is the senior vice president of Knowledge Resources and Content Development and a member of St. Joseph's University Academy of Risk Management and Insurance Board of Governors.

Panel members and other speakers presented on the following topics:



Current issues in insurance

Data analytics

Climate change

New age of distribution

