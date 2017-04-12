Alley Cat Rescue Launches Bold Initiative to Save Cats

A feral/community cat trapped as part of our TNR program. “The key to our success in reducing cat populations lies within the veterinary community. Rescuers rely on their partnerships with vets to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) outdoor cats." states Louise Holton, President and Founder of ACR.

Spring is notoriously referred to as "kitten season" and the month of May marks the highest intake of kittens for most shelters. The majority of kittens entering shelters are found outdoors, born to unsterilized, free-roaming cats. In order to get to the heart of the issue, ACR is asking veterinarians across the country to provide a minimum of four free or low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for outdoor cats; that's one cat a week.

Alley Cat Rescue President, Louise Holton says, “The key to our success in reducing cat populations lies within the veterinary community. Rescuers rely on their partnerships with vets to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) outdoor cats. TNR stops the breeding cycle more efficiently than catch-and-kill. Old outdated methods such as catch-and-kill do not work. Other stray cats will enter the vacated territory and start breeding all over again.”

Cats are the number one companion animal in the United States. However, nearly 2 million cats enter shelters every year, and sadly, only 3 in 10 will make it out alive. These heart-breaking statistics are unacceptable. The current shelter system is failing these animals and ACR's campaign challenges the veterinary community to become more involved so more innocent lives can be saved.

So far over 1,000 veterinary clinics from 45 states and four countries have joined the May Spay Challenge in providing trap-neuter-return (TNR) services to community cats. Together, more than 25,000 cats have been spayed or neutered. When veterinarians partner with local rescuers, the number of cats and kittens living outdoors and entering shelters is dramatically decreased.

For more information on Alley Cat Rescue's May Spay Challenge and how you can get your veterinarian involved, please visit http://www.saveacat.org/may-spay-challenge or email acr(at)saveacat.org.

About Alley Cat Rescue: ACR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. ACR has been awarded the Independent Charities of Americas “Best in America” Seal of Approval, and our newsletter has won several awards from the Cat Writers’ Association. For more information, please visit our website http://www.saveacat.org. ###