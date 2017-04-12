Houston Artists React to Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

Past News Releases RSS

One thing is for certain – the Trump administration has ignited heated conversation over the last several months. And, when people start debating over the war on press, building walls or immigration bans, artists simply can’t help but get inspired to create.

Saturday, April 29 will mark Donald Trump’s 100th day in office and it has caused quite a stir among Houston artists, who have reacted emotionally to the Trump administration through multiple art mediums. They have taken action by participating in the upcoming “The First 100 Days: Artists Respond” art exhibition curated by Matt Adams, President of the Visual Arts Alliance.

The art show promises a realistic, abstract and emotional point of view of the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency and will include painting, photography, collage, digital works and sculpture. The submission process requested that artists express their feelings via art about President Donald J. Trump and although all political perspectives were invited to participate, no pro-Trump works were submitted.

Matt Adams, president of the Visual Arts Alliance and well-known supporter of Houston artists, is curating and producing this one-of-a-kind, Trump-defined exhibit.

“Artists throughout history have responded to the political environment,” said Matt Adams, curator of The First 100 Days: Artists Respond event. “This art show will take its place in political history as the ‘art demonstration to remember.’ It had to happen – so we made it happen in Houston.”

Participating artists are: Josh Alan, Agnes Bourley, Daniel Brents, Martha Carson, John Clements, Felipe Contreras, Marti Corn, Angela Corson, Andy Dearwater, Kathy Drago, Reinaldo Egusquiza, Barbara Elmore, Rebecca Finley, William Gerrish, Tom Gingras, Sarah Gish, Marsha Glickman, Joyce Gold, Stephanie Gonzalez, Lisa Goodrich, Nancy Grob, Valeria Gudell, Erik Hagen, Jim Howard, Valentina Kisseleva, Tamara Lee, Reese Lynch, Silvia Majocchi, Sara Mckee, Deborah Morris, Patrick Palmer, Donna Perkins, Janet Roe, Anat Ronen, Esmeralda Sanchez, Marlo Saucedo, Tatyanna Scott, Marjorie Silverstein, John Slaby, Becky Soria, Lyn Sullivan and Gary Watson.

The First 100 Days: Artists Respond is a juried show and will occur on Saturday, April 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Silos At Sawyer Yards (1502 Sawyer St, Houston, Tex. 77007, room 232) in the Washington Arts District. https://www.facebook.com/events/1769021316751990/