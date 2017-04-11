“We’re very excited for the opportunity to work with one of the world’s most prestigious universities and research organizations, who is already proving to be a great collaborator” says VP of Research & Product Management Jørgen Bo Christensen.

Following up on the success of their groundbreaking 2016 NPS Benchmark Survey, CustomerGauge is collaborating with MIT CISR at the MIT Sloan School of Management—a center for conducting field-based research on the use and management of IT in complex organizations—for their 2017 NPS® and CX Benchmark Survey.

CustomerGauge’s 2016 NPS Benchmark Survey was conducted with more than 600+ respondents ranging from Fortune 500 to small businesses, and was translated into the largest ever report on the state of the Net Promoter industry.

The 2017 NPS® and CX Benchmark Survey will dig deeper into the monetary value and growth potential of Net Promoter and CX. The survey will look at how companies are tying their revenue to NPS, using a process called “Monetized Net Promoter,” in addition to how companies are achieving organizational excellence through customer experience and digital transformation.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to work with one of the world’s most prestigious universities and research organizations, who is already proving to be a great collaborator,” says VP of Research & Product Management Jørgen Bo Christensen.

CustomerGauge is a software-as-a-service platform that helps clients improve customer experiences using the industry-standard metric Net Promoter System®. MIT CISR is a research center at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

If you’re interested in participating in the 2017 CustomerGauge/MIT Benchmark survey, visit https://surveys.customergauge.com/start.php?company=ICVX&form_id=40, or contact Sarah Frazier at sarah.frazier(at)customergauge.com.