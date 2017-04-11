The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association, (PRSM), the authority on retail, multi-site facilities management is set to kick off PRSM2017 National Conference, Tuesday, April 18, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, TX. PRSM2017 will provide retail facilities executives from across North America three jam-packed days of unparalleled opportunities to hear from industry leaders, learn about hot new trends in retail facilities management and share best practices.

Richard Rawlings, founder of Gas Monkey Garage, which is featured on the wildly popular Fast N’ Loud on the Discovery Channel, will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s opening session.

Rawlings’ power-packed message launches undefined three action-packed days that provide retail facilities leaders the latest in industry information, unique tools to solve problems, opportunities to meet and network with retail industry leaders and suppliers from across North America, and the inspiration to tackle any obstacle.

The conference includes more than 30 educational sessions that range from an up-close sustainability tour of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, advanced sessions on energy efficiency, active shooter management, and a session on how facilities pros are using mobile apps to boost productivity.

“PRSM2017 is the premier conference for retail facilities management professionals in North America,” explains Bill Yanek, PRSM’s CEO. “This is the perfect venue for our members to gather and share their real-world experience with each other and participate in world-class educational programs that are not available anywhere else.”

More than 2,000 PRSM members are expected to attend this year’s conference.

About the Professional Retail Store Maintenance® Association (PRSM)

PRSM Association, the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, is the leading membership organization for retail facilities and supplier professionals. PRSM empowers the Retail Industry facilities management with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums, and trusted partnerships. Chartered in 1995, and with almost 1,000 member companies, the PRSM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships. Members depend on PRSM to help them achieve greater success and a competitive advantage through quality programs and resources. Visit prsm.com for more information.