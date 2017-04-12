“MarginPoint has the expertise, insight and experience to successfully implement and optimize any type or size of customer,” said Matthew Christus, Chief Customer Officer of MarginPoint.

MarginPoint, a leading provider of mobile enabled, inventory management solutions for distributors, suppliers and their customers, today announced the launch of the MarginPoint Managed Services Program. The program is designed to provide customers with dedicated MarginPoint resources to deliver successful implementations and optimized results from the SaaS platform. Key Services Provided:



Design, Implementation & Deployment

Post-Deployment Optimization

Data Services

Business Process and Advanced Product Use

Reporting Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

Dashboard Visualizations

Education & Training

Support Services

“After implementation plumbers, electricians, and HVAC contractors will have the ability to manage all inventory in real time, in all stocking locations, including their fleet of trucks. From consumption to requisition and replenishment Our experience and 24x7 implementation processes allow us to implement and train a typical customer in one week. Customers do not need to spend months learning and implementing software before realizing the benefits of automated replenishment from their suppliers,” stated Christus.

About MarginPoint

MarginPoint is a leading provider of mobile enabled, collaborative inventory management solutions for distributors, suppliers and their customers. More than 500 companies currently rely on MarginPoint solutions every day to manage their inventory replenishment, optimize business processes, and drive revenue.

The company’s cloud-based delivery model enables customers to rapidly deploy the solution without any significant up-front investment, connect to their suppliers and begin reducing the cumbersome processes and expenses associated with optimizing their material inventory.

For more information, please contact us at info(at)marginpoint.com