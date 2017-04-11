WireCo WorldGroup (“WireCo”) today announced that Interim Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, James (“Jim”) O’Leary, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O’Leary will continue to serve as a member of the WireCo Board of Directors, as its Chairman, and his appointment concludes the Board’s search for a permanent leader.

Mr. O’Leary previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaydon Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products, supplying a broad and diverse group of industrial, aerospace, medical, military, alternative energy and aftermarket customers. Prior to joining Kaydon, Mr. O’Leary held leadership roles at Beazer Homes, USA, Inc., U.S. Industries and Hanson PLC. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University.

About Mr. O’Leary’s appointment, Kosty Gilis, a Managing Director of Onex said, “We are thrilled that Jim will be joining WireCo as its new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. We have known and worked with Jim for a number of years and believe that his experience running a leading global industrial products company, which served a diverse range of end-markets, makes him superbly qualified to lead and grow WireCo in the coming years.”

Dexter Paine, Chairman and founding Partner of Paine Schwartz Partners added: “Jim has hit the ground running at WireCo and I believe under his operational direction, the company will provide its world-class service to customers with enhanced efficiency. I have been impressed with Jim’s leadership style.”

Mr. O’Leary added, “I have long admired WireCo and its portfolio of market-leading, branded industrial products. The company’s expertise in providing highly engineered solutions to world-class customers around the world is unparalleled in the industry. I am excited to be its CEO and look forward to working with the thousands of committed, talented WireCo associates across the globe. I appreciate the opportunity to work with both Onex and Paine Schwartz Partners in helping WireCo realize its fullest potential.”

About WireCo WorldGroup

WireCo® WorldGroup's highly engineered products are recognized throughout the world and are used in a wide range of mission critical applications. Globally, WireCo® WorldGroup possesses a portfolio of many of the industry’s most powerful brands including Union, Casar, Lankhorst, Camesa, Oliveira and Drumet. WireCo® WorldGroup, headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide with manufacturing plants, research and development centers and distribution facilities located around the world.

