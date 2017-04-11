Landscape Structures playground equipment featured at the EPCOT® International Flower & Garden Festival

Landscape Structures Inc., a Delano-Minn.-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer, is proud to have its playground equipment featured at the 24th Annual EPCOT® International Flower & Garden Festival, which kicked off March 1 and runs through May 29, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Landscape Structures is a 14-year participant at the Festival, which takes place each spring and displays colorful flowers, gardens and more than 75 character topiaries.

The newly introduced Smart Play®: Loft 2-5 is making its first appearance at the Festival, and bringing extra fun for 2- to 5-year-olds. Handrails lead kids up the steps and into a world of imaginary play, with a built-in find-it game, learning activities, lower level clubhouse and so much more. They’ll find plenty of interactive elements to engage their developing minds and bodies. This age-appropriate playstructure can be found in the Florida Fresh Outdoor Kitchen located between the France and Morocco Pavilions.

Additionally, the Music Garden Melodies play environment features the Rhapsody™ Outdoor Musical Instruments. All six pieces—the Grandioso™ Chimes, Vivo™ and Animato™ Metallophones, and Kundu, Kettle and Goblet Drums—are positioned centrally in the play environment to encourage visitors of all ages and abilities to share their musical creativity and knowledge with others. A Netplex™ playstructure covered by the SkyWays™ custom shade delivers a futuristic climbing experience for kids ages 5 to 12, while a separate playstructure with musical elements and a slide entertains 2- to 5-year-olds.

For more information about the 24th Annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival or to see colorful photos of the event, visit disneyworld.com/flower. For more information on designing commercial playgrounds for community parks, schools and more, visit playlsi.com.

About Landscape Structures Inc.

Since 1971, Landscape Structures Inc. has been the leading manufacturer of commercial playground equipment in the world. The employee-owned company designs community and school playgrounds that encourage kids of all ages and abilities to learn persistence, leadership, competition, bravery, support and empathy through play. Landscape Structures pushes the limits—of design, inclusion, play—to help kids realize there is no limit to what they can do today and in the future. For a better tomorrow, we play today.