Dephinitive Systems Rebrands to Revenue iQ

Revenue iQ We believe the name Revenue iQ better represents the intelligence we have always brought to our solutions - Greg Koller

The company recently released their new product – Remit iQ – as the next generation upgrade to their established remittance warehouse and posting platform (VRS). Remit iQ advances both the analytics and automation and is delivered as a SaaS model product. It imports all remit files and displays the payment, claim, and adjustment details in an easy to use interface, bringing operational efficiency to the financial and back-office operations of healthcare providers.

“We are excited to announce the rebranding of our company. We believe the name Revenue iQ better represents the intelligence we have always brought to our solutions,” said Greg Koller, Senior Vice President of Operations at Revenue iQ. “With our new product, Remit iQ, we have taken the value our clients have found from our VRS product and expanded it in a SaaS system specifically designed for today’s hospital systems.”

In addition, Revenue iQ, with their parent Cadrillion Health, has invested heavily in product, resources and operational improvements to allow the company to better manage clients’ needs and expansion efforts. Their expertise in the areas of Cash Posting, EDI and SaaS model application development is second to none.

Along with the name change, the company has adopted a new corporate identity, including a new logo, visual identity, and a new website that can be found at http://www.reviq.com.

About Revenue iQ

Known nationally in the Hospital Revenue Cycle market, Revenue iQ is the leading provider of posting automation software and services. They have not only perfected the automation of remittance and status transactions, but have also performed deep analysis of the transactions and processes themselves in order to truly minimize manual effort. The company has existed since 1999 and has saved their clients millions annually in reduced labor costs, denial management, and accelerated capture of delayed or lost revenue.

For more details on the corporate name change and their company’s product family and services, visit http://www.reviq.com.