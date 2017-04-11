Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Skid Mount Light Plant

Explosion Proof Skid Mount Light Plant These explosion proof LED light plants are also designed to be compact and easy to transport, making them an excellent alternative to the traditional metal halide light plants.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced that it will be adding a new explosion proof high-intensity LED light plant to its expanding catalog of products this week. This explosion proof skid-mounted light plant (LM-SMXB-EPL-30-14-4X150RT-LED-E2E-2KLBS) provides operators with an effective way to quickly deploy 600 watts of intense lighting to elevations of up to thirty feet in hazardous locations.

The LM-SMXB-EPL-30-14-4X150RT-LED-E2E-2KLBS explosion proof LED light tower comes with four 150-watt explosion proof LED fixtures at the head of the mast, which are capable of emitting a cool white light with 70,000 lumens and a color temperature of 5,000K. This skid mounted light tower also features a rotating boom that allows for 360° of rotation, a removable mast head for storing mounted equipment, 4-corner skid pockets for easy transportation, and input/output whips for daisy chaining multiple units.

The light fixtures on this explosion proof skid-mounted light plant feature multiple LED drivers which helps to increase the operational life of the fixture. This new series of LED lamps contains twelve individual LED boards configured in a series of banks. Each bank contains two LED boards with an individual driver. In the event of a driver failure, only one bank of LEDs will be effected while the other banks will continue to operate. In the event of an LED failure, the mating LED will continue to work.

"While heavy duty and able to withstand hash environments and rugged abuse," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics."These explosion proof LED light plants are also designed to be compact and easy to transport, making them an excellent alternative to the traditional metal halide light plants."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.