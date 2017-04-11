“PCI-validated P2PE aligns perfectly with our commitment of providing state of the art technology solutions to our clients," said Brian Stone, Chief Financial Officer, Clearwave.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for healthcare, education and retail, today announced a new partnership with Clearwave, an industry leader in patient registration, self-service and insurance verification for healthcare organizations. The companies have partnered to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution to Clearwave clients through Clearwave’s self-service medical check-in system.

Clearwave’s innovative patient check-in and payment system enables healthcare organizations to improve workflow, streamline the check-in process, and increase patient engagement, leading to improved patient satisfaction. According to Clearwave’s research, patients spend an average of 21 minutes in healthcare waiting rooms that do not use self-service check-in software. Meanwhile, patient check-in registration times were reduced to just under three minutes for clients using the Clearwave system.

Through the partnership, Bluefin will provide its PCI-validated P2PE solution for patient co-payments on the Clearwave check-in system. Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

“PCI-validated P2PE is an extremely important solution for healthcare organizations because they are a prime target for hackers,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP, Security Solutions. “In 2016 alone, there were 1,093 data breaches and 43.6% of these breaches were in medical/healthcare, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. Clearwave serves major healthcare and medical offices across the U.S. and we applaud their commitment to securing patient payment data with PCI-validated P2PE.”

In addition to preventing clear-text card data from being present in payment systems, PCI-validated P2PE also provides healthcare organizations reduced PCI scope. For example, implementing PCI-validated P2PE can qualify an organization for the SAQ P2PE-HW, at just 33 questions.

“Our company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions to healthcare organizations that benefit payers, providers and patients with efficiencies in waiting times and more convenient payment options,” said Brian Stone, Chief Financial Officer, Clearwave. “PCI-validated P2PE aligns perfectly with our commitment of providing state of the art technology solutions to our clients. We are very pleased to partner with Bluefin to roll out this security offering to our base of providers.”

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com/.

About Clearwave

Clearwave’s registration platform allows authenticated patient data to flow from a patient to any healthcare provider. Clearwave’s platform includes full integration to any Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Practice Management (PM) or Hospital Information System (HIS) product. Clearwave’s platform provides the patient with multiple self-service options including Clearwave’s Mobile Pre-Check solution. Clearwave’s solution is intuitive and easy to use and the only self-service registration solution that can link HIS vendors with disparate PM vendors allowing for one registration process across the enterprise. For more information please visit http://www.clearwaveinc.com.