The ‘Just Desserts’ deduction program is one that has fans on both sides of the aisle and is our way of showing guests that we care, because we know that filing your taxes can be a stressful time for everyone.

Romacorp Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, is “writing off” a signature dessert for guests to sweeten their weekend in anticipation of the always dreaded Tax Day on April 17th. It’s deliciously easy, does not require any forms or paperwork to qualify, provides a great rate of return, and is a special deduction for any guest who orders an entrée from April 15th – April 17th at a participating Tony Roma’s restaurant. Qualifying guests receive a coupon for a free Tony Roma’s signature dessert, their sweet way to enjoy America’s new “Just Desserts” deduction.

“The ‘Just Desserts’ deduction program is one that has fans on both sides of the aisle and is our way of showing guests that we care, because we know that filing your taxes can be a stressful time for everyone,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for Romacorp, Inc. “Tax Day has been pushed back this year, so it seems right for us to give fans the whole weekend to satisfy their sweet tooth. It’s one more sweet deduction that Americans can look forward to this year!”

Dine-in guests who visit participating Tony Roma’s April 15th – 17th will receive a coupon for a free Brownie Royale Dessert or a free Crispy Brownie Bite Sundae (dessert varies by location) valid for their next visit. Pair either one of these fan favorites with Tony Roma’s world-famous Baby Back Ribs and signature Romarita®, and guests will be in 1040 heaven. It’s a return you won’t want to miss.

