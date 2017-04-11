Stuzo Releases Open Conexxus Reference Architecture

Stuzo QuickStart for Conexxus Stuzo has contributed a valuable set of assets to the global Fuel Retail and Convenience Store industry.

Stuzo, a leading digital product innovation firm, announced today that it has released two key technology assets for the fuel retail industry.

1. Open Commerce Reference Architecture: An open plug in based reference architecture for the rapid development of mobile commerce solutions for fuel retailers and convenience stores, empowering a mobile transaction at the pump and in store. The reference architecture is analogous to a foundation of a house. It is the foundation that empowers the rapid development of a purpose built enterprise-grade mobile commerce solution.

2. Stuzo QuickStart for Conexxus: An open simulator and dashboard for rapid understanding and testing of Conexxus compliant integrations to mock site systems, payment providers and processors, loyalty providers, mobile food ordering, and virtual mobile app. The testing simulator and dashboard can be likened to a blueprint. It provides a guide for developing Conexxus compliant mobile commerce solutions

“Stuzo has contributed a valuable set of assets to the global Fuel Retail and Convenience Store industry,” said Gray Taylor, Executive Director at Conexxus. “This innovation facilitates the adoption of our mobile commerce standards; adding value to the work of our membership.”

“While working on delivering mobile commerce and marketing solutions to large fuel retail and convenience store operators, we realized quickly that while Conexxus is establishing standards across the industry, technical integration of the Conexxus spec is for many merchants and platform vendors, still an obstacle,” said Gunter Pfau, CEO at Stuzo.

“As a technology company focused on digital product innovation in the fuel retail and convenience store industry,” Pfau continued, “Stuzo saw an opportunity to lower the entry barrier by offering a tool empowering Conexxus members, which would help them jump-start the standardization process across their mobile apps, site systems, payment processors, loyalty hosts, offers hosts, and mobile food ordering systems. The reference architecture and implementation features an open plugin architecture, built to allow any developer or vendor to create Conexxus compliant plugins to integrate their specific systems. Our hope is that this free and open tool helps accelerate Conexxus’ mission and enable a higher degree of standardization across the industry.”

To request access to Stuzo QuickStart for Conexxus for your organization contact quickstart@stuzo.com and to learn more about how you can get on a rapid path from testing to market with a purpose built mobile commerce solution, click here.

About Conexxus

Conexxus is a non-profit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and petroleum market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations. Our work efforts improve profitability by reducing the cost of IT ownership and improving the competitiveness of our members.

About Stuzo

Stuzo is a leading digital product innovation company focused on the Convenience Store and Fuel Retail industry, headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in New York City and Europe. Stuzo architects and develops mobile commerce and engagement solutions that increase customer visit frequency and average transaction value per visit for fuel and convenience store retailers.

The combination of Stuzo’s Open Commerce reference architecture and integrations with leading payments processing, mobile wallet, point-of-sale, offers, and loyalty providers, puts the choice of vendor in the hands of your business. Stuzo’s comprehensive APIs and software development kits streamline integration with enterprise systems and third party platforms to make it possible for your business to quickly enhance existing mobile solutions or to procure a purpose built solution in a rapid and cost effective manner. Whether the end solution is hosted in Stuzo’s secure autoscaling Amazon AWS cloud or your cloud of choice, it can be managed and monitored with ease from a customized product and business administration control panel and dashboard. Stuzo’s unique mobile experiences connect millions of consumers to their favorite brand on phones and in connected cars.