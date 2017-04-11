Dobler Consulting, LLC. (doblerconsulting.com) is pleased to announce the formation of its Board of Advisors.

Founded in 2008, Dobler Consulting empowers businesses to get the most from their databases with expertise in SAP, Sybase, Microsoft and Oracle.

Dobler has been selected by companies ranging in size from start-up to Fortune 50 to help optimize their database systems for security, performance, reliability and accessibility. Our continued growth is evidenced by successful release of XpressInsightTM, a data warehouse solution, and SpectrumDBTM, a remote database management service. Dobler is well positioned for continued growth in the coming years, and therefore is pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board.

"Each advisor brings their own unique knowledge and experience and will be a strong sounding board to help the company meet our growth expectations," says Peter Dobler, CEO and Founder of Dobler Consulting, LLC.

Dobler’s newly formed Board of Advisors includes professionals with deep experience in information technology and services, agencies, and media. They will help guide Dobler Consulting’s strategy in defining the next generation of database services and solutions. The advisory board is comprised of the following individuals:



Charles DallAcqua - CEO of LeadingResponse, responsible for building a network of companies that help identify, qualify, and communicate with new customers in local markets. He has over 30 years of experience in the marketing services industry and has lead over 50 companies across the country.

Vincent Addonisio – President and CEO of Regency Strategic Advisors, Inc., an Investment Banking/Venture company. He previously served as an Executive of CGI Information Technology Services Inc. (formerly IMR Global Corp., a provider of information technology services and solutions).

Doug Pace – CEO and Founder of Stonehill bringing agile management practices found in entrepreneurial organizations to large companies. He was previously COO of Bayshore Solutions and recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the 75 Most Influential Consultants in the United States.

About Dobler Consulting

Dobler Consulting is a leading information technology and database services company, offering a broad spectrum of services to clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50. Serving as a trusted database advisor, Dobler experts provide architectural and high availability design reviews, implementation assistance, performance tuning and load balancing expertise, business intelligence, ETL, product training, ongoing support and preventative maintenance. To learn more about Dobler Consulting, visit us online at http://www.doblerconsulting.com or call 813-322-3240.