Since its inception, Uncle Maddio's Pizza has been serving its local communities with ‘Love’ as part of the company’s mantra. During the month of April, Maddio’s Pizza is asking its customer to help support National Autism Awareness Month with their Give $5 Get $5 promotion. For every $5 donation made at your local Maddio’s Pizza, each guest will receive a $5 bounce back offer to be used the following week at their Uncle Maddio’s restaurant.

We will be accepting donations on behalf of Autism Speaks for the entire month of April. Each guests’ receipt will reflect their donation and will provide the dates for the following week in which they can redeem their $5 off their next purchase.

“It is important to the Uncle Maddio’s team that we display our ‘served with love’ culture by supporting causes that affect our local communities,” said Matt Andrew, CEO of Uncle Maddio’s. “We make it a priority to create partnerships with charitable organizations that allow us to contribute in a meaningful way. Autism Speaks is an organization that’s important to us and we are honored to partner with them.”

Every guest that donates will be able to show their support by displaying their donation on the wall at their Uncle Maddio’s restaurant. Participating local restaurants will also light their restaurant blue to create a fun atmosphere and reflect the Autism Speaks’ Light It Up Blue campaign for the month of April.

Uncle Maddio’s is a next generation pizza restaurant that lets guests create their own pizza exactly how they want it, cooked in fast baked ovens and served to their tables in under eight minutes. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a delicious gluten-free option, and 48 toppings, including seven sauces, 27 vegetables and 15 meats. Everything is fresh, from the pizza dough and sauce that’s made in-store each day to the wide variety of veggies. For guests looking to expand their pizza horizons, Uncle Maddio’s also offers signature pizzas ranging from the meaty Big Max to the Steak & Blue. Create-your-own salads and toasted Foldwich ™ sandwiches round out the Italian-inspired menu.

Since launching in 2008, Uncle Maddio's has signed franchise agreements with 67 different entities in 13 states. Many of Uncle Maddio's franchisees have previous multi-unit experience with Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's and Golden Corral. Uncle Maddio's is on track to have 350 restaurants open in the next five years.

