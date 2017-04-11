Civicom ThoughtLight™ is a flexible mobile ethnography solution designed to help researchers get key insights via genuine in-the-moment feedback.

Civicom Marketing Research Services is a long-time advocate of leveraging technology and innovating marketing research solutions to bridge the gap between researchers and respondents in order to maximize key insight discovery. ThoughtLight™, Civicom’s internally developed mobile insights app, is a lightweight and flexible tool for researchers who want to maximize engagement with respondents using smart phones.

ThoughtLight’s rich features enable researchers to capture real-time respondent insights. ThoughtLight™ is useful for gathering data and feedback for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys, and for B-to-B studies as well. Researchers can design respondent activities that include “in-the-moment” responses via text, videos, audio and photos. ThoughtLight provides the option for collecting geolocation on every activity, plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection. Researchers can also promote respondent participation through push notifications and engage in probing. The Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile app works with both iOS and Android.

The Civicom ThoughtLight™ app fully eliminates the need for costly and time consuming travel without losing quality in discovery of valuable insights. The app also has the capability to be combined with Civicom’s other platform capabilities, such as the Civicom online community platform, Civicom Chatterbox® and Civicom’s virtual IDI and Focus Group capability, Civicom CyberFacility®.

The Civicom ThoughtLight™ webinar will focus on several case studies that will illustrate how researchers used ThoughtLight™ to better understand the thoughts and feelings of respondents. Special attention will be paid to how to make the most of ThoughtLight’s ample feature set.

The webinar entitled “Civicom ThoughtLight™: Capture ‘In-The-Moment’ Insights: Making the Most of the Features Available to You” will be presented by Andrea Lostaunau, Manager, Client Technology Services, on the following dates and times:

TUESDAY, April 18 @ 2:00 pm ET

WEDNESDAY, April 19 @ 3:00 pm UK

THURSDAY, April 20 @ 9:00 pm ET

FRIDAY, April 21, @ 9:00 am SGT

