IdentityMind Global today announced that it has opened a new office in Mexico City to better service its Latin American customer base, and the growing market for RegTech solutions in Latin America. IdentityMind’s new office will provide a strong base for providing training, support and product development for IdentityMind’s Latin American customer base.

“Latin America is an important market for IdentityMind,” said Garrett Gafke, Chief Executive Officer at IdentityMind Global. “We are excited to now have a direct presence in the Latin American market to both support our customers, and to increase the pace of RegTech adoption in this key market.”

Delivering effective risk management and compliance solutions around the world is not just a matter of technology and the data that supports that technology. It also relies on understanding regional regulatory issues and needs. Building operations within key markets is one way to ensure better service for the region and for customers in that region, and is also a way to ensure that IdentityMind gains the knowledge required to create better solutions for that market.

“Mexico is leading the region in FinTech growth,” said Jose Caldera, Chief Marketing Officer at IdentityMind Global. “We have had a growing demand for our RegTech platform in the region, and we are committed to making the necessary investments to align our platform with the local requirements.”

IdentityMind, in the fourth quarter of 2016, announced a partnership with Neoway to provide data services that cover Latin America in phase one, and expand internationally in subsequent phases. As with all of IdentityMind’s regional efforts, regional data sources is a key first step that may later be followed by the opening of a regional office to ensure that future product innovations best track that market.

About IdentityMind Global

IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities™ (TDIs), offers a SaaS Platform for online risk management and compliance automation. IdentityMind continuously validates and risk scores online identities worldwide through its eDNA™ to ensure global business safety and compliance at customer onboarding and throughout their lifecycle. It securely tracks the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, alternative payment methods, etc.) to build reputations, and allows companies to identify and reduce fraud, onboard accounts, perform KYC — identity verification services, and identify suspicious activity for money laundering.

