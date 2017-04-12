UpSpring, the premier health and wellness company, known for their innovative breastfeeding, baby care and postnatal products, has launched a new line of all natural fertility and prenatal products.

For women trying to get pregnant, UpSpring has launched a natural, drug free alternative to support female fertility, reproductive health and libido.* UpSpring Fertility+ helps support consistent cycles, reproductive health and increased fertitily.* The all natural, science based formula contains herbal extracts shown to support reproductive health and fertility.*

And to keep mom and baby healthy once she is expecting, UpSpring has launched two all natural premium prenatal vitamins. UpSpring Prenatal+ is clinically shown to support fetal brain development and is available in a great tasting gummy or an easy-to-swallow tablet.*

Not your ordinary prenatal vitamin, UpSpring’s Prenatal+ is a complete multivitamin with 100% daily value of the essential nutrients women need during pregnancy, including natural Folate, DHA, Alpha GPC Choline and more to give mom and baby the very best start. Many expectant moms find it hard to take prenatal vitamins as many cause nausea or come in the form of a large horse pill that is hard to swallow. UpSpring has solved this problem by offering moms a great tasting, mango-peach flavored prenatal gummy or an easy to swallow, small sized tablet. Both feature a nausea free formula made with high quality ingredients that are easy on the body’s system, are highly absorbable and will not upset sensitive stomachs. In addition to being easy to take, UpSpring’s Prenatal+ is the only prenatal vitamin that combines Omega-3 DHA with a highly absorbable form of choline called Alpha GPC. DHA and Alpha GPC provide potent nutrients for baby’s developing brain that are more effective and absorbable when taken together.

“UpSpring is thrilled to bring these three innovative products to the mass market. Proper prenatal health is essential for both mom and baby. UpSpring’s Prenatal+ all natural formula includes omega-3 DHA and choline (in the form of Alpha GPC), which are clinically shown to support fetal brain development.* Alpha GPC is a highly bioavailable form of choline and the only form that crosses the blood-brain barrier to nourish baby’s growing brain,” said Lisa Rowe, co-founder and CEO of UpSpring. “And now with our Fertility+ supplements we are able to help more women as they begin their journey into motherhood.”

UpSpring Fertility+ retails for $19.99 at Target, Amazon and http://www.UpSpringBaby.com

UpSpring Prenatal+ Gummy or Prenatal+ Gummy Tablet retails for $24.99 at Target, Amazon and http://www.UpSpringBaby.com

*This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.