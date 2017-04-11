VITALI uses real-time biometrics to track stress levels and promote well-being The idea for VITALI sprung out of yoga, but rather than focusing on the poses, our mission is to bring the benefits of yoga and make them the foundation of your everyday habits.

Today VITALI Wear launched a Kickstarter campaign for a premium smart sports bra that combines historical data and real-time biometrics to track indicators of stress. Early bird pricing for the crowdfunding campaign starts at $119 USD (retail value $249 USD).

Inspired by the physical and mental benefits of yoga, VITALI monitors breathing, posture, and heart rate variability (HRV) throughout exercise, work, or leisure. The bra sends reminders for when users should adjust their posture, take some deep breaths, or check-in with their stress levels through gentle taps.

The bra’s sensors are embedded and washable to ensure more accurate tracking than traditional clip-on monitors. The sensors are also fabric-base and breathable to ensure comfort after sweating of long-term wear.

VITALI founder Cindy Gu first discovered the benefits of mindfulness practice as she recovered from a period of depression. "I tried anti-depressants and therapy without much success, but after my first yoga class, I felt better immediately,” she said. “It changed my life so much that I became a yoga instructor. I became much more mindful of my breathing and posture, but found it was difficult to maintain this awareness through all the stressful parts of daily life. That's when I realized I needed a tool."

VITALI’s processing device, the GEM, runs advanced algorithms to understand and recognize patterns in the upper diaphragm during breathing and their relation to stress and posture. To monitor posture, the bra also uses a built-in gyroscope and 9-axis accelerometer to track upper thoracic position and movement, as well as the pectoralis major muscle movement where the GEM is positioned.

Unlike many other IoT devices, VITALI does not require a connection to a smartphone or app, which can distract the user. Yet, those who wish to monitor their progress have the option to use the VITALI app to provide next level analytics and insight, such as patterns over time and breathing and meditation exercises on demand.

“The idea for VITALI sprung out of yoga, but rather than focusing on the poses, our mission is to bring the benefits of yoga and make them the foundation of your everyday habits,” said Gu. “It’s for the everyday woman—the one who lives a high-strung lifestyle but also cares about her wellbeing. It is for those who run meetings, miles and everything in-between.”

VITALI’s crowdfunding campaign runs from April 11 - May 15, 2017. For a full rundown of the pledge levels visit their Kickstarter page. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Borjana Slipicevic at +1 778 858 2595.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic

Proper Propaganda

+1 778 858 2595

borjana(at)properpropaganda(dot)net