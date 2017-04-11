“We’ve made these investments in our business and our people in order to ensure we continue to provide the best customer experience in the industry."

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, today announced the third expansion of its Austin headquarters and the addition of a new west coast office, as well as new hires across all departments.

These latest expansions enable RoadVantage to further broaden its sales and customer service operations in order to accommodate the company’s record contract volume and accelerated revenue growth.

“The momentum behind RoadVantage is exciting, but we have an eye to the future and are ensuring that even with our rapid growth, we remain a step ahead,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage. “We’ve made these investments in our business and our people in order to ensure we continue to provide the best customer experience in the industry.”

In Q1 of 2017, the company hired new employees across all departments, including the addition of a new sales office on the west coast. RoadVantage will further expand its Austin office this summer when it absorbs an adjacent space in the same building. These expansions will double the footprint of its Austin headquarters.

“By putting these resources in place, we are ready to take our business to the next level,” said Reese Hillard, Senior Vice President at RoadVantage. “The expansions to our team and our offices support our growth strategy.”

