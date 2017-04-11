We were so honored to have been chosen by our local community as representing the best in our three divisions.

Bill Howe Plumbing began as AM/PM Sewer and Drains in San Diego in 1980. Operating with a mission to provide the best services at affordable rates, Bill Howe began building what is today, the Bill Howe Family of Companies’. They have been offering expert services in plumbing and drains in San Diego for 37 years, as well as heating & air conditioning and restoration and flood services since 2007 and 2009, respectively. The Bill Howe Family of Companies has been recognized locally in numerous best of polls throughout the county, as well as being named as Contractor of the year in 2011 by the PHCC and Delta, and in 2013 by Contractor Magazine. They have been named as one of San Diego’s healthiest companies, and a top workplace three years in a row, and more information on their recognition can be found at their Best of San Diego website page.

The Union Tribune hosts the Best of San Diego every year. They invite the community to vote for their favorite business, services, and local places, and much more in 175 different categories. In the “For the Home” section, Bill Howe Family of Companies can be nominated from April 9 to May 9 as the best: plumber, heating & air conditioning company, and contractor.

Nominations are open through May 9, 2017 at the Union Tribune Online Reader’s Poll and Bill Howe can be found in the section, For the Home. Nominate Bill Howe for Best San Diego Plumber, Heating & Air company, and Contractor. The San Diego Union Tribune Reader’s Poll requires an email and zip code each time you nominate, and nominations can be made once in each category every 24 hours. The top ten companies in each category will go on to be listed in the voting process on June 26, 2017. Winners will be announced in August.

Bill Howe was named the Best San Diego Plumber, Heating & Air Co. and Contractor in 2016. “We were so honored to have been chosen by our local community as representing the best in our three divisions,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of the Bill Howe Family of Companies. “We are dedicated to delivering the highest level of care and service to our customers, employees and community."

For more information about the Best San Diego Plumber and other services offered, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie@billhowe.com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

