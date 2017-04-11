Inlanta Mortgage Announces Promotion of Kevin Laffey

Inlanta Mortgage President & CEO Nicholas DelTorto said, “Kevin has been an instrumental member of the Inlanta team. His leadership and dedication to helping Inlanta grow is unparalleled and I am excited to have Kevin on the business development team.”

Inlanta Mortgage Senior Vice President Chad Gomoll continued, “We have seen significant growth within the last quarter, and we want to expand our footprint and continue to grow our presence. Kevin Laffey is a veteran mortgage banker and will help us accomplish our planned growth strategy by serving a vital role on our business development team.”

Kevin Laffey is an experienced professional with over 26 years in the mortgage business. Laffey has served as an Inlanta Mortgage branch manager in the Kansas City market for the past 6 years, and he has played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of Inlanta’s Third Party Origination Solutions (TPO) within his market. He has also been a long-standing member of the Inlanta Advisory Board, a peer-elected group dedicated to providing strategic direction for the company. Laffey’s professional contributions have been recognized through the Mortgage Banker Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Inlanta’s Corporate Citizenship and Leadership Excellence Award.

His new role as Regional Production Manager will focus on working with experienced industry professionals who are seeking to build their business in the Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa markets. He will continue his role as branch manager and expanding TPO within those markets.

Inlanta Mortgage is looking for branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. For more about opportunities for growth with Inlanta, contact David Williams (davidwilliams(at)inlanta.com, 303-947-1960) to learn more about branch manager and loan officer opportunities in Texas & Colorado, Brian Jensen (brianjensen(at)inlanta.com, 630-927-0380) for the Midwest market, and Kevin Laffey (kevinlaffey(at)inlanta.com, 913-645-4647) for the Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa markets. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta.com.

