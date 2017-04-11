Virid Recognized With Multiple eCommerce Website Awards

"Walking away with several awards in this prestigious competition really speaks to the consistently high quality of work that Virid produces. We will continue to raise the bar for eCommerce solutions," said Steve Deller, CEO of Virid

Virid, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for growing retail brands, has been honored with seven eCommerce website awards and was recognized as a “Distinguished Agency” by the Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition. Virid received the following awards in this year’s competition:

Gold Award: Ron Herman

Silver Award: Bakers Shoes, Carolyn Pollack, and Windsor

Bronze Award: Journeys, Lover’s Lane, and Simon Says Stamp

Virid’s award-winning websites are built on a robust framework that is packed with best practices designed to increase conversions, including a mobile-first, fully responsive focus. Virid enables retailers to drive growth by using a single-source model, which includes in house development, an expansive partner network, 24/7 website monitoring, PCI Level 1 compliance, and personalized support from a team of eCommerce experts. All of Virid’s websites are hosted in the cloud through Microsoft Azure. During the past year, Virid’s clients have enjoyed 99.99% uptime, including scheduled downtime, as reported by a third-party monitoring system.

“Virid is honored to receive multiple Horizon Awards, in addition to being recognized as a Distinguished Agency,” said Steve Deller, CEO of Virid. “Our websites were judged on a blend of creativity, design and user experience, communication of brand messaging, technical merit, and overall effectiveness. Walking away with several awards in this prestigious competition really speaks to the consistently high quality of work that Virid produces. A big thank you to our team for their work on these websites, and congratulations to our fellow award winners.”

The 15th annual, international competition saw over 1,200 entries from around the world, including 40 out of 50 U.S. states and 20 countries. An international panel of judges consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated competition entries. The winning entries showcase the industry’s best interactive media solutions including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more.

“The 2016 competition represents an outstanding execution of industry trends in terms of strategic online solutions and integrated campaigns through multiple media,” Said, Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. “Many of our top award winners have continued to stay on the cutting edge of technology while maintaining the high bar for visual design. We’re continuing to see websites that harness the power of the immersive online experience while coordinating across multiple delivery channels.”

About Virid:

Virid is a leading provider of eCommerce solutions for growing retail brands. Since 1999, Virid has provided retailers with a trusted, stable eCommerce package including software, cloud-based hosting, integration support, and ongoing technology consulting. Virid prides itself on knowing retailers and their businesses and gives them the tools they need to competitively sell in the ever-changing digital space. For more information, please visit http://www.virid.com.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 15th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. For more information, please visit http://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.