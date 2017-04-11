Certiport Releases New Microsoft Technology Associate Programming Exam

Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets, today announces the release of the Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) Introduction to Programming Using Block-Based Languages exam. The exam is the first in a series of five new MTA coding and programming exams set to be released in 2017.

Introduction to Programming Using Block-Based Languages measures skills including designing algorithms, working with data representation, solving computational problems, assessing personal security in online communications and examining the software development process. MTA is an entry-level credential that validates fundamental technology knowledge among students seeking to build a career in technology, and often leads to higher level certifications in Microsoft or other technologies. Microsoft is one of the most prominent names in the technology industry, and MTA is one of the only programs offering entry-level programming and coding certification exams.

“Demand for coding and programming skills has dramatically increased over the past several years as schools have responded to the growing need for skilled developers to support high-tech jobs in their local areas,” said Aaron Osmond, general manager, Certiport. “The new programming and coding exams demonstrate a new direction for MTA as we meet the market need to validate these skills to help students stand out in the workforce.”

MTA exams are ideal for high-school and college students and are targeted to schools who teach IT, coding, programming, computer science or technology courses. The Introduction to Programming Using Block-Based Languages exam is available immediately through Certiport Authorized Testing Centers and the following exams will launch later this year: Introduction to Programming with JavaScript, Introduction to Programming with Python, Introduction to Programming with Java, and Introduction to Programming with HTML and CSS.

“These globally recognized skills and certifications are critical to help address the current industry skills gap,” said Anthony Salcito, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Education, Microsoft. “At a time when 71% of STEM-related job openings worldwide are in Computer Science, we are proud to align with schools and educators in providing students the opportunity to achieve more in today’s dynamic economy.”

For more information about MTA visit http://www.certiport.com/mta.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the Certiport Business Fundamentals certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" and "IC3" are registered trademarks of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.