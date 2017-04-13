IDEC Acquires APEM

This acquisition is a major step for IDEC to establish solid foundations for global growth

IDEC Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation and control devices, announces the recent acquisition of APEM. Together, IDEC and APEM are now one of the world’s largest manufacturers of human machine interface (HMI) components, panels and systems. With more than $ 500 million USD in total sales, the combined entity has a broad portfolio of industrial automation and HMI products, and access to markets across Europe, North America and Asia.

From factory sites to familiar everyday situations, IDEC Group supports the future of manufacturing and daily life through control technology. With many products, including a diverse lineup of network-compatible components advancing the Industrial Internet of Things, IDEC meets their customers’ needs today and tomorrow.

IDEC’s has four main lines of business: Industrial & Safety, Electronics & Automation, Explosion-Proof and LED. Products within these lines of business are supplied to various industry segments including manufacturing, public transportation, agricultural, and energy. These products include industrial controllers, HMIs, sensors, switches, power supplies, LED lighting and others.

“This acquisition is a major step for IDEC to establish solid foundations for global growth. It provides us with access to new customers, new markets, and greater range of products and services. Combining the two companies, we are a much bigger enterprise with a global reach. Together we have $500 million sales, 3500 people worldwide, Sales subsidiaries in 15 countries and factories in 10 countries. Thanks to the complementary product offerings, business models and geographical presence of the two companies, we expect significant synergies as we combine the two companies together,” says Toshi K. Funaki, the President of IDEC.

APEM’s products are primarily HMI interface components such as panel switches, joysticks, keypads and LED indicators. These components are assembled into HMI panels by their customers, or by APEM as semi-custom and full custom HMI panels. APEM’s primary markets include agricultural, material handling, medical, aeronautics, defense and transportation. These products and markets complement IDEC’s standard HMI systems and industrial automation products. APEM’s ability to design and deliver semi-custom and full custom HMI panels extends IDEC’s product portfolio into this fast-growing area.

APEM’s strong historical presence and reputation will help accelerate IDEC’s growth in Europe. IDEC’s leadership position in Japan and across Asia will open new markets for APEM products, and help to support existing APEM business across Asia. The strength of the combined APEM and IDEC sales teams in the United States will provide unique opportunities for selling high quality products and solutions to each company’s customer base. IDEC and APEM together will be primarily focused on growing sales, with a huge potential of geographical and product offering synergies.

“With the acquisition by IDEC, a new page of APEM history starts. Our product offerings are complementary, which creates a unique opportunity to develop further sales and new products for our existing customers and new ones,” says Grégory Sachnine, the President of APEM.

APEM will keep its product branding, and will maintain strategic development priorities under the leadership of the current management team. APEM and IDEC share many of the same values including high quality products, excellent customer service, and a commitment to the long-term development of their employees. The combined entity will continue to serve customers worldwide in keeping with its long-standing reputation for customer satisfaction.

About IDEC: IDEC, a Japanese-based global company incorporated in Osaka, is a leading manufacturer of high quality controls and safety products for industrial environments. IDEC has a recognized leading position in Japan and Asia, and a proven track record in innovation and quality. For more than 70 years, IDEC has designed and manufactured high quality products. IDEC has manufacturing facilities in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and China. For additional information, please visit http://www.IDEC.com

About APEM: Since its founding in 1952, APEM has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of human machine interface components and panels. APEM develops, manufactures and markets products for diverse markets including agricultural, medical, aeronautics, defense and transportation. APEM is established in 11 countries and relies on a network of more than 130 distributors and agents spread over five continents to supply more than 20,000 customers worldwide. APEM has production sites in Europe, North Africa, America and Asia. For additional information, please visit http://www.apem.com