MessageSolution Named 2017 Global Excellence Awards MessageSolution is pleased to support our longtime partner FIS Global and enable trusted secure scalable information archiving as a service hosted in FIS world class datacenters for their financial and banking customers across the country.

MessageSolution, the global technology leader in enterprise information archiving and eDiscovery, will showcase its award-winning unified archiving and eDiscovery platforms for compliance and risk management support within banking and financial sectors at FIS Connect 2017, the annual FIS Global's IT Conference in Orlando, Florida.

MessageSolution technologies deliver a comprehensive blend of features and functionalities in compliance archiving and eDiscovery. MessageSolutions packaged software products and services enable banks and financial institutions to archive corporate emails, files and SharePoint documents, search content, manage retention policy, support legal review, and reduce storage requirement.

"With the U.S. Government recently launched historic data recovery plan for the US Banking Industry, and as the single-branch community lenders further struggle with the burden of compliance," explains Kevin McInerney, MessageSolution Global Marketing Strategist, "MessageSolution is pleased to support our longtime partner FIS Global and enable trusted secure scalable information archiving as a service hosted in FIS world class datacenters for their financial and banking customers across the country."

Global enterprise customers choose the MessageSolution Platform for its ease of use, massive scalability, and a flexible retention policy engine that meets banking and financial organizations compliance and legal discovery needs. Retrieval of archived data is immediately available for business-critical situations, such as compliance audits and litigation eDiscovery requests. Configurable and highly granular access controls allow users to access and retrieve their own archived data. Legal teams can quickly retrieve archived data from custodian accounts without IT involvement.

As the first provider of seamless integration with Microsoft Office 365, MessageSolution technologies enable companies to directly import legacy email and file data already stored in MS Office 365, preserve the end users Outlook and file folder structures in the cloud archive, as well as archive the ongoing new data for regulated compliance and litigation cases. MessageSolutions complete support of Microsoft Office 365 brought service provider partners more products and services to offer for corporate customers, allowing direct import of historical email data at mailbox-level from a customers Office 365 environment.

Without subscribing to Office 365 E3 Plan and SharePoint Online, MessageSolutions open archive policy equips SME and enterprise customers with a set of extensive eDiscovery functionalities, and a cost-effective yet full-featured eDiscovery replacement for Office 365 Email Archive and eDiscovery Review. MessageSolution enterprise-class archiving and eDiscovery solution is affordable for enterprise customers and organizations of all sizes.

Integrated with market-leading cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Amazon, IBM and other providers, MessageSolution Unified Information Archiving and eDiscovery Platform for Emails, Files and SharePoint supports Exchange Servers, Office 365, SharePoint Online, MS One-Drive, Google Mail, and IBM Domino.

"We have the most flexible solutions and billing systems to support our global banking customers of all sizes ranging from 10 users up to 50,000-user accounts," says McInerney. "We have been providing compliant email archiving and reducing the cost of e-Discovery compliance archiving provides online documents for active review, privacy policy for consumer protection featuring redaction private search and review. "

MessageSolutions Global Partner Program includes managed service providers (MSP), internet service providers (ISP) and value added resellers (VAR). With Service Provider and VAR partners around the world in North America, Australia, Europe, and APAC, MessageSolution works closely with its partners to bring information archiving and eDiscovery services through its global channels.

MessageSolution will be showcasing its solutions for enterprise information archiving and eDiscovery at FIS Connect 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 11 to 13th at Booth #34/35. For product and service inquiry, please contact MessageSolution at +001 (408) 383-0100 or visit http://www.MessageSolution.com

About MessageSolution:

MessageSolution, Inc. is global technology leader in unified email, file systems and SharePoint content archiving, legal eDiscovery, and data migration. Offering cloud, service provider hosted multi-tenant, and enterprise on-premise software solutions, MessageSolution enables organizations of all sizes from all industries to mitigate risk, comply with industry and federal regulations, reduce companies legal discovery cost, minimize enterprise storage requirements. The MessageSolution Platform supports the organizational and governing backbone to manage the lifecycle of electronic stored information (ESI) by fully integrating with Exchange, Office 365, Lotus Notes Domino, Google Mails, GroupWise and all Linux email platforms and supporting all SharePoint documents, file system and content types.

Founded in 2004 and based in Silicon Valley, California, MessageSolution maintains operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, along with distribution channels in Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Domestic and international customers are from all sectors of the market place, including U.S. Department of Commerce, Honda China, University of Texas A & M, Randolph School District, Tacoma College, Hong Kong University, Lockheed Federal Credit Union, Federal National Bank, Bank of Manhattan, and the Massachusetts State Court System, etc.

For more information, visit http://www.MessageSolution.com or call +001 408-383-0100.