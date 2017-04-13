Restaurant Magic Selected as Supplier of the Year by World of Beer

“Our team strives to be valued partners with our customers and this recognition signifies a job well done” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of Restaurant Magic Software.

Restaurant Magic Software, a restaurant back office software solution, announced today that it has been selected as Supplier of the Year by World of Beer. The award was presented to Restaurant Magic Software representatives during the World of Beer’s annual management conference.

World of Beer is an international craft beer tavern franchise with more than 75 taverns across 21 states. They consider their suppliers to be partners in their success and strive to build a long-term relationship based on trust, support, professionalism, and shared values. The Supplier of the Year is presented annually to the company that has exemplified these traits and provides service above expectations.

“We are honored to be recognized by World of Beer with this award,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of Restaurant Magic Software. “Our team strives to be valued partners with our customers and this recognition signifies a job well done!”

About Restaurant Magic

For more than 25 years, Restaurant Magic has been helping customers thrive by delivering the finest restaurant software solutions and services to the hospitality industry. Our Data Central Management Suite offers clients robust restaurant management system functionality and key back office solutions in the five areas that are crucial to an organization’s success: Inventory Management; Labor Management; Cash Management; Information Management and Reporting.

Visit http://www.rmagic.com

About World of Beer:

Founded in 2007, World of Beer (WOB) is an uncommon establishment where the experience is as essential as the product. Centered on a diverse selection of local and global craft beers, delicious “tavern fare” and live music, WOB offers the best craft variety on the planet to the beer aficionado and casual beer fan alike. Taverns are currently open in 21 states including AL, AZ, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI and will be opening soon in MA, MI, MN, OK, and PA.

Visit http://www.wobusa.com