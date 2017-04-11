Power Digital Marketing Continues to Build All-Star Team

Power Digital Marketing, a full-service digital agency in San Diego, recently added seven new marketing pros to its team: Greg Roux, Aaron Farr, Daniel Rohsler, Julie Zubak, Amanda Windsor, Leah DeKok, and Marissa Heckman. Power Digital’s Executive Team are sensitive to smart scalability and fostering a sound work-life balance. As the company’s clientele continues to expand, its executives have made the appropriate hires where needed and seek the top talent in San Diego.

“We at Power Digital feel extremely lucky in the world of agencies and marketing to have found these leaders in not only their specific marketing disciplines, but also unique skillsets that are complementary to our team,” says CEO of Power Digital Marketing, Grayson Lafrenz. “Each of these new hires are extremely motivated and excited to work with a team of hardworking, innovative marketers with the same common goal: to get the best results possible for our clients.”

The social media department grew by three, adding two paid social account managers and one organic social community manager to its team. Roux’s boutique and large agency background coupled with Rohsler’s experience at Vaynermedia working alongside Gary Vaynerchuk bring outside-the-box paid media skillsets to that department. Heckman, the company’s organic social addition, started her journey at Power Digital as an intern and quickly made her mark as an integral member of the organic social team.

Farr adds another strong technical arm to the organic search department as a senior SEO strategist with a unique background in web development. Seasoned PR veteran, Windsor, comes with a background in traditional media relations with years of experience pitching local, top tier and trade publications and is joining the team as a PR manager. DeKok brings almost a decade of experience to the paid media team and a new perspective on enterprise e-commerce, having run large-scale paid search accounts of $1MM+ a month budgets.

The company’s new VP of Funnel and Email Marketing, Zubak, has over 10 years of experience in marketing and email strategy, which will enable Power Digital to expand upon its email and sales funnel offering. Zubak represents Power Digital’s first female executive.

“Each of these new additions are helping us grow our service offering and bringing years of experience and different perspectives to the table,” says COO, Robert Rodrigues. “The opportunities for growth and value-add to our clients throughout the rest of 2017 and beyond continues to contribute to our bright future.”

Power Digital Marketing currently has 41 full-time employees spanning across seven departments including SEO, Paid Media, Social Media, PR, Web Development, Sales and Content Marketing. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.powerdigitalmarketing.com.

About Power Digital Marketing

Power Digital Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing agency located in Old Town, San Diego. The boutique agency caters to the diverse spectrum of digital marketing channels including SEO, Paid Media, Paid Social, Social Media, Web Development, Content Marketing, PR and Outreach, Migration, CRO, Email and Photography. Power Digital specializes in measurability and prides itself in its client communication, transparency, and next-level strategies that make results happen. The Power team’s family mentality fosters a culture unlike any other. To learn more about Power Digital Marketing, visit http://www.powerdigitalmarketing.com.