Casenet®, LLC sets the healthcare industry standard for population health, care and utilization management initiatives.

Late last year, KLAS introduced a payer category to its KLAS 2016 Care Management: Changing Market, Changing Needs Performance Report (October 2016) for the first time and just recently named the Casenet’s TruCare platform “Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions” for 2017.

The KLAS Care Management Software Solutions Performance report indicated: “High-performing Casenet has the highest percentage of customers reporting that their vendor has a significant positive impact on their organization’s care management efforts. Clients most often mention that the high usability of Casenet’s solution, which handles traditional care management efforts such as utilization and disease management, but is also seen as innovative for emerging care needs.”

The TruCare platform is ideally suited to organizations with complex workflows and multiple lines of business that demand HIE integration and seamless interoperability. The KLAS award acknowledges Casenet’s operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations and their patients/members.

In the Care Management 2016 report, Casenet also earned high scores among KLAS-rated vendors in the following evaluation categories:



Overall/Future: Casenet stood alone for vendors who both meet long-term needs and overall performance.

Future: Casenet scored highest for clients’ confidence that Casenet would remain part of their future plans.

Innovation: Casenet is top rated for overall product innovation.

“The Best in KLAS report celebrates and recognizes vendors who have made significant strides to improve healthcare while addressing changes like payment reform and the shift to population health,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. “The KLAS team applauds your efforts and acknowledges Casenet’s commitment to innovation and achievement.”

Recently, the company has accelerated growth in client engagements and added product functionality. In addition to recognition from KLAS, Casenet has been identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner, "Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications" report and awarded the Best Care Management Software Provider and Most Innovative Healthcare Software Solution by U.K.’s Global Health and Pharma (GHP) for its award-winning implementations and upgrades, and impactful initiatives to align care and advance health. On-time and on-budget implementations and exceptional customer service have also earned Casenet a strong 93 percent customer satisfaction rating in 2016.

“Casenet is proud of our past year defined by high client satisfaction and significant new implementations. We support our clients in their effort to align care and advance health instead of simply administering healthcare when patients get sick,” said Peter Masanotti, CEO of Casenet. “We promote an active versus reactive approach, intervening earlier, coordinating care, and boosting engagement among clinicians and between payers and providers. This 360-degree view of members and their care helps motivate them to commit to wellness and stay on the right path to health.”

