EarthBend, a premier value-added distributor of business telecommunications and IT solutions, today announced it will be exhibiting at booth 666 at the 2017 Channel Partners Conference and Expo being held April 10 – 13, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Channel Partners Las Vegas is the gathering place for the technology services community. This year, more than 5,000 agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers are expected to converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the key topics shaping the IT industry. Equal parts networking, exploring and learning, the Channel Partners event equips attendees to better serve clients, conquer new markets and drive business to new heights.

Channel Partners attendees can learn more about the many different technology offerings in the EarthBend distribution portfolio, which span a diverse range of product categories, including unified communications, data networking and storage, hospitality and security solutions. A key focus at the event will be the introduction of the EarthBend Cloud Contact Center platform, a multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that enables value-added resellers to provide cloud-based contact center applications to their customers.

EarthBend will also be discussing its recently announced acquisition of Clear2there, a leading provider of advanced video surveillance, smart-home, smart-business, smart-farm applications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for service providers and enterprises. The strategic acquisition immediately enhances EarthBend’s position in the fast-growing video surveillance and IoT market segments, along with expanding its capabilities and presence in the cloud-based services arena.

"We look forward to connecting with the attendees at this year’s Channel Partners event,” said Rob Beyer, President and CEO, EarthBend. “This conference provides an excellent forum for us to highlight and discuss recent strategic additions to the EarthBend solutions and services portfolio, creating increased market opportunities for the partners we work with.”

For more information about EarthBend Distribution, its channel partner program or to discuss partnership opportunities, please email distributionsales(at)earthbend(dot)com or call 605-789-5700.

About EarthBend Distribution:

EarthBend has been distributing telephony peripherals and IT solutions to an extensive network of channel partners since 1993. As a value-added distributor, EarthBend delivers a broad portfolio of technology solutions from industry-leading vendors, nationally competitive pricing, and friendly, reliable pre- and post-sales support from its expert staff. EarthBend believes its team members make the difference in delivering the right solutions to resellers and their customers, and emphasizes a “human touch” in every interaction to drive best-in-class partner satisfaction and ongoing business value. For more information, please visit http://www.earthbenddistribution.com.