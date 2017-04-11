CBA is the only state trade association dedicated exclusively to serving the interests of Kansas community banks, and we’re proud to offer ideas and activities to celebrate this special week.

Across the state of Kansas, community banks represent a key role in maintaining local economies. They provide loans for business growth, for new equipment that adds jobs and for the goals of individuals and families. They know the details of their communities and maintain tight-knit connections to their customers due to their relationship-based philosophies. This far-reaching impact of community banks across the state of Kansas is recognized and celebrated during Community Bank Week, April 24-29, 2017.

To highlight and recognize Kansas community banks, Community Bankers Association of Kansas (CBA) hosts Community Bank Week during the last week of April. During the week, CBA invites and encourages members to invite bank customers to special events and to showcase what each bank values about their local Kansas communities.

In preparation for the week, CBA establishes a theme and a packet of materials for each bank to tailor to their own Community Bank Week celebrations. Many community banks across Kansas will participate in activities such as in-bank contests for children, community tailgates, school events and local media promotions. Many community banks mark the week by highlighting financial education programs, including incentives to start savings accounts with children and offering financial literacy resources for all ages.

“Community banks foster tremendous loyalty from their customers because they really get to know their needs,” says Shawn Mitchell, President/CEO, CBA of Kansas. “They are flexible enough to take into consideration a list of unique factors as they allocate services like loans, and at the same time, they may not see as many large risk factors as bigger banks. This contributes to the economic impact community banks make in Kansas.”

Mitchell says the theme for 2017 Community Bank Week – “Your Roadmap to Success” – reflects the way community banks are right where their customers need them at every point in their life or business journey.

“Community banks will remain even more viable into the future because they come alongside their customers with guidance and resources at a personal level. They demonstrate a creative, flexible model of delivering banking products, and this can be tailored to each situation,” says Mitchell. “CBA is the only state trade association dedicated exclusively to serving the interests of Kansas community banks, and we’re proud to offer ideas and activities to celebrate this special week.”

Past CBA Community Bank Week activities have included partnerships with local charities or activities to promote economic development initiatives.

For more information, visit http://www.cbak.com.

About CBA:

Founded in 1978, CBA represents Kansas community banks located in rural and urban areas across Kansas. Its mission is to collectively create value for Kansas community banks through advocacy, education and services for the benefit of their customers and the communities they serve. CBA serves independently owned and operated banks of all sizes and charter types throughout the state of Kansas offering political representation, educational training and networking opportunities.