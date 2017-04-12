One, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, announced today its CEO and President, Christopher W. Ewing, is a semifinalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Northern California semifinalist Award.

In its 31st year, the EY Entrepreneur of The Year awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities in 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Chris was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges.

A long time entrepreneur raised in Sacramento, Chris, has a proven track-record building effective teams and partnerships to deliver innovative solutions to customers. Under Chris’ leadership the company has experienced record growth - revenue has tripled each year for the past three years, and has grown to over 225 employees globally.

"I'm tremendously honored to be selected as a semifinalist in the Northern California program," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO and President of One, Inc. “Our continued growth is powered by the commitment of our incredible team members and this is really a testament to their hard work and dedication. I am proud to be working with such an amazing group of professionals.”

Finalists will be announced Monday, May 15, and winners will be announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Friday, June 23, with more than 700 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

About One, Inc.

One, Inc. provides an integrated true SaaS platform designed to transform the way insurance companies interact with their customers. One, Inc.’s technology platform combines core insurance software functions including policy administration, claims and billing with data analytics, CRM, payment processing and agency management—all in one solution—to enable insurance companies to grow their business and offer superior solutions and service to their customers. For more information http://www.oneincsystems.com

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.