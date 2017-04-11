Our team is focused on field service solution innovation – developing and implementing the cloud-based solutions organizations need for seamlessly connecting front office and field staff, and delivering service excellence every time.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to be an exhibitor at Field Service USA in Palm Springs, April 19-20, at Booth #812.

The Field Service USA event is a one-stop shop for all things service and support, featuring discussions and presentations that cover every area and pain point that impacts field service business operations. Performance workshops, evening receptions, interactive working groups, and group meet-ups also provide important networking opportunities for field service peers.

As the role of service continues to evolve to meet new customer expectations, service channels, and industry pressures, field service organizations are moving toward a connected field service model to keep pace with change. Connected field service empowers agents with a single, unified experience for delivering outstanding customer service that’s tailored to customer needs.

Nowhere is the connected field service shift more evident than in the rise and impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) on field service management. IoT has facilitated the ability of field technicians to collect, receive, and transmit data in real time. Microsoft has led the charge on IoT-based field service technologies, leveraging Azure IoT and Machine Learning to deliver more targeted, actionable guidance to the workforce.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s next generation of cloud-based, purpose-built business applications that break down traditional ERP and CRM silos, helping businesses to grow and evolve with industry changes. Dynamics 365 allows companies to compare, analyze, and apply IoT data gathered through various workstreams, including operations (ERP), sales, marketing, customer service, field service, and project service automation.

Hitachi Solutions America is leveraging the power and choice of the connected field service model and Microsoft technologies through its cloud-based, mobile field service solution development and deployment. Powerful mobile capabilities, advanced analytics, and ERP integration ensure service teams have the tools they need to optimize operations – both in the office and on the field using IoT and hosted in the cloud.

At Field Service USA, Hitachi Solutions America’s field service experts at Booth #812 will share how our solutions reduce response times, lower costs, and improve first-time fix ratios. In addition, on main conference day one, Hitachi Solutions America will moderate the panel discussions in Track B: Connected Products, from 2:30pm-4:20pm. Rachael Mott, Hitachi Solutions America Vice President, Field Service Solutions, will kick-off the track with an opening address.

Hitachi Solutions America has a long history of success in Field Service Automation (FSA). Our services team has extensive experience building and implementing FSA systems for clients in many different vertical industries. Our portfolio of solutions for FSA include Microsoft Dynamics and our proprietary Hitachi Solutions FSA product.

The following functionality is included in Hitachi Solutions’ FSA products:



Call Center, Scheduling, and Dispatch Management

Service Order Life-Cycle Management

Contract and SLA Management

Asset and Warranty Management

Resource Tracking and Performance Management

Customer Portal

Inventory Management

Bing Maps Integration

Mobile Experience

From a mobile field worker’s perspective, FSA Mobile offers individual- and crew-based roles for field generated work orders. With 26 point bi-directional ERP integration capabilities, customers can extend ERP to the field with FSA to support time and expense capture, skill-based HCM, payment capture, inventory management, and quoting in the field.

FSA also delivers powerful, in-depth reporting and analytics capabilities that provide actionable insights across operations. This analytics functionality is powered by Lumada, Hitachi Insights Group’s IoT core platform; and Power BI, Microsoft’s suite of data analysis tools that deliver rich, interactive data visualizations. Field service teams are able to access this real-time analysis at all times, from any device.

“Our team is focused on field service solution innovation – developing and implementing the cloud-based solutions organizations need for seamlessly connecting front office and field staff, and delivering service excellence every time,” said Michael Strand, Senior Vice President at Hitachi Solutions America. “We look forward to connecting with Field Service USA attendees and discussing how our solutions offer new opportunities for organization, collaboration, and growth.”

Please stop by Booth #812 at the Field Service USA to speak with field service solution professionals. To learn more about Hitachi Solutions’ global capabilities, contact NA.Marketing(at)hitachi-solutions(dot)com, call 1-888-254-7242, or visit http://www.hitachisolutions.com.

-3-

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers to successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Recognized as the Microsoft 2014 CRM Global Partner of the Year and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year, Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call + 1 949.242.1300 or visit: http://us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of Information & Telecommunication Systems Company of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.