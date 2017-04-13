Johhny Depp, Richard Chamberlain, Laura Dern, Anthony Conti, Tamika Lamison and Other Hollywood Notables Representing MAFF MAFF is proud to team critically ill children with notable actors, directors, producers and writers. The art of filmmaking not only helps these children make a personal statement about what they are going through, but it also offers them a sense of hope.

Make A Film Foundation (MAFF), http://www.makeafilmfoundation.org a non-profit film wish granting organization for children with life-threatening medical conditions, will present a premiere of The Black Ghiandola, at a fundraising benefit screening to be held on Saturday April 22nd at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. http://www.oscars.org/about/facilities/samuel-goldwyn-theater. The Red Carpet starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Black Ghiandola film https://youtu.be/LGkaCB35pqI fulfills the dream of 16-year-old Anthony Conti who suffered from stage four adrenal cortical cancer. He stars in the project along with Johnny Depp, J.K. Simmons, Laura Dern, David Lynch, Chad L. Coleman, Richard Chamberlain, Penelope Ann Miller, Keith Allan, Jade Pettyjohn and Pritesh Shah. The film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures) and Sam Raimi (Spiderman Trilogy).

The Black Ghiandola is about a boy who risks his life to save a young girl he has grown to love - after his family has been killed in an apocalyptic world of Zombies. Conti's idea went from conception to completion in only one month, with the generous help of top professional talent that donated their time and energy to the project.

According to Tamika Lamison, founder and executive director of MAFF, “Make A Film Foundation teams critically ill children with notable actors, directors, producers and writers. We believe that the art of filmmaking not only helps children make a personal statement about what they are going through, but it is also offers them a sense of hope, while also building their self-esteem.”

During this special event, J.K. Simmons will accept the Mentorship Award for his work with MAFF. Mohamed Bzeek, a man who has committed himself to caring for and fostering terminally ill children until they die, will receive the Humanitarian Award.

There will be a panel discussion led by moderator, Leonard Maltin (American Film Critic and Historian) with cast and crew, and a musical performance by Adam Gontier, of “Saint Asonia” as well as a VIP pre-reception and a post event dessert reception for all.

Make A Film Foundation grants film wishes to children who have serious or life-threatening medical conditions by teaming them with noted actors, writers, producers and directors who help them to create short film legacies. Over 100 documentaries and four short narrative films have been completed so far.

For further information about MAFF, or to order tickets to the event ($25 for Screening and $100 VIP with Reception and Gift Bag), or to donate, please visit: http://www.makeafilmfoundation.org, and http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2905746, or see our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/makeafilmfoundation/. Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/makeafilmfoundation and on Twitter; http://www.twitter.com/makeafilmfnd.

We are giving away tickets to AFI, NYFA, Bill Duke Media, and others.

Note to Media: MAFF’s Tamika Lamison: 323-273-9954 is available for interviews, or for additional information.

Contact Rhonda Rees Public Relations Company at: 818-325-2089 or rhonda(at)rhondareespr.com to make the arrangements.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theater is located at: 8949 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Phone: 310-247-3000.