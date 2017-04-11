DINA - Digital Nursing Assistant A majority of our focus on the advisory committee will be to shape the direction of DINA™, a digital nursing assistant, with clear evidence that supports optimal site of care placement and drives timely social and community-based interventions.

Healthcare engagement company, PreparedHealth, announced today that The Bridge Model National Office (BMNO) has joined the company’s advisory board. The new partnership lays the groundwork for innovative advancements in transitional care, combining the power of technology and social work. Both organizations have approached healthcare in a way to combine both clinical and non-clinical data (i.e., social, behavioral) to provide personalized care as patients transition between acute and post-acute care settings.

“We are very impressed by PreparedHealth’s progressive vision for healthcare, technology, and results to-date. Their social network approach with enTouch™ is an instant value-add for community-based organizations with little-to-no means of technologically participating in the care transitions process. A majority of our focus on the advisory committee will be to shape the direction of DINA™, a digital nursing assistant, with clear evidence that supports optimal site of care placement and drives timely social and community-based interventions.” said Walter Rosenberg, Head of Quality Improvement at BMNO, as well as Assistant Director for Rush Health and Aging at Rush University Medical Center.

The Bridge Model has been replicated over 60 times, and BMNO offers training for optimizing care transitions to solve one of the biggest problems in healthcare today -- reducing re-hospitalizations. Their social work-based model of transitional care, The Bridge Model, provides transitional care services, and leverage psychotherapy techniques to increase patient activation and follow-through. This approach of addressing both medical and social issues has led to many positive outcomes, including significantly lower readmission rates and decreased stress for patients and family caregivers. Member organizations of BMNO include hospitals, community-based organizations in the Aging Network, a large urban medical center and medical school, and a health policy research think-tank.

“We’re proud to have such an esteemed institution join our advisory board. Their best practices in care transitions have produced great outcomes for hospitals and post-acute providers looking to manage/prevent hospital re-admissions. We're excited to incorporate their thought leadership into solutions available within our rapidly growing enTouch™ network,” said Ashish V. Shah, CEO of PreparedHealth.

About The Bridge Model National Office

The hospital experience is taxing and confusing for patients and their families, particularly those with limited economic and social resources. This complexity often leads to disengagement, poor adherence to the plan of care, and high readmission rates. The Bridge Model is a person-centered social work-based, interdisciplinary transitional care intervention that helps older adults safely transition from the hospital back to their homes and communities. The Bridge Model combines 3 key components—care coordination, case management, and patient engagement—which provide a seamless transition during this stressful time and improve the overall quality of transitional care for older adults, including reducing hospital readmissions. For more information, visit http://www.transitionalcare.org/

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering patients and families to connect with their healthcare providers and enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative social network for healthcare, connecting patients and personal caregivers to providers and health plans (payers) to achieve their healthcare goals and objectives. In a short period, PreparedHealth has attracted growing interest from Post Acute Care (PAC) Providers, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Bundled Payment for Care Improvement (BPCI) conveners, Medicare Advantage Plans, State Medicaid Programs, and Hospital Systems to better deliver on the promise of population health. For more information, visit http://www.preparedhealth.com