John Mackey and Kip Tindell

Conscious Capitalism, Inc., the nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business, announced today the addition of a “Get Real with…” session featuring Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, John Mackey, and The Container Store co-founder and chairman, Kip Tindell, at Conscious Capitalism’s annual spring conference, April 18-20 in Philadelphia. As part of the intimate conversation structure of the conference’s popular “Get Real with…” sessions, Mackey and Tindell will be interviewed by co-founder and CEO of The Motley Fool, Tom Gardner.

Kip Tindell founded The Container Store in Dallas in 1978. From the beginning, Tindell focused on strengthening the company’s employee-first culture, vendor relationships, and elevating The Container Store as a beacon for good business. Tindell’s commitment to its employees has landed The Container Store on Fortune magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” year after year for nearly two decades. Tindell’s book, “UNCONTAINABLE: How Passion, Commitment, and Conscious Capitalism Built a Business Where Everyone Thrives,” discusses the retailer’s unique approach to business and culture. Tindell is the immediate past chairman of the National Retail Federation, and serves on the boards of Whole Foods Market, Akola Project and Conscious Capitalism, Inc.

John Mackey opened his first “SaferWay” alternative to the typical grocery store in 1978. Mackey continues to lead Whole Foods Market as its CEO, focused on the business’s higher purpose to change and improve our world. Under Mackey’s leadership, Whole Foods Market made Fortune magazine’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for 20 consecutive years, one of just 12 companies to make the list every year since its inception in 1998. As co-founder and active board member of Conscious Capitalism, Inc., he strives to help other companies promote business, and hence capitalism, as a force for good in the world. He is the co-author of multiple books, including “Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business” and “The Whole Foods Diet: The Lifesaving Plan for Health and Longevity” (release date April 11, 2017).

Conscious Capitalism’s annual spring conference is a three-day event designed for CEOs and their executive leadership teams, entrepreneurs, the consultants and coaches who support them, and anyone interested in learning more about Conscious Capitalism. The conference agenda combines riveting keynotes with more than twenty 75-minute practicums delivering practical tools and best-practices to help attendees apply Conscious Capitalism principles to everyday decisions.

In addition to the “Get Real” session with Mackey and Tindell, Conscious Capitalism 2017 will feature presentations by REI CEO, Jerry Stritzke; Greyston Bakery CEO, Mike Brady; Great Place to Work CEO, Michael C. Bush; Dansko CEO, Mandy Cabot; Vanguard Group founder and former CEO, Jack Bogle; Babson College professor and co-author of “Conscious Capitalism,” Raj Sisodia; author of “Trust Factor: The Science of Creating High Performance Companies,” Paul Zak; Back to the Roots co-founders, Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora; author of “The Freak Factor: Discovering Uniqueness by Flaunting Weakness,” David Rendall, and others.

Conscious Capitalism 2017 will be held at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, April 18-20. To register, please visit ConsciousCapitalism.org/cc2017.

About Conscious Capitalism

Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business. The practice of Conscious Capitalism includes implementing the tenets of Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Culture and Conscious Leadership. The organization produces transformational events, workshops, publications and academic research, and supports a growing network of Conscious Capitalism Chapters around the world which serve as communities of inquiry for business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants and others interested in advancing the Conscious Capitalism movement. Founded in 2010, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.