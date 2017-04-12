Infinite by Forever - premium anti-ageing skincare range Infinite by Forever targets the appearance of skin ageing with a complete daily routine

Forever, the aloe vera company, has introduced a new, premium anti-ageing skincare range ‘Infinite by Forever’. The product formulas combine natural ingredients that work together to restore the skin’s moisture balance, stimulate healthy collagen levels and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Infinite by Forever’s skin conditioning ingredients have been specifically formulated to work in combination for maximum effect. This new range of four products includes a hydrating cleanser, a beauty supplement, a firming serum and restoring crème.

With new revolutionary formulas the Infinite by Forever range targets ageing from the inside out, and the outside in. The three topical products are designed to hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the oral capsules supplement inner skin beauty support with vitamin C to contribute to normal skin collagen formation for the normal function of skin. Together these four products target the appearance of skin ageing with a complete daily routine.

Hydrating Cleanser

The hydrating cleanser is full of potent, naturally derived ingredients including apple extract, apple amino acid and cocoa fatty acids that increase skin hydration and gently cleanse without drying. The mild, milky cleanser leaves skin feeling hydrated, soft and clean and laying the foundation for the next stages of the skincare routine.

Firming Complex

With the focus on nutrient skincare, the Infinite firming complex is Forever’s first exclusive beauty supplement. This supplement is an inner conditioning complex that helps target the appearance of premature ageing. It has been specially formulated to assist beauty from within. Combined with vitamin C to help with healthy collagen formation in the skin, biotin to maintain healthy hair and skin, and extra marine collagen.

Firming Serum

The firming serum targets the signs of ageing with a clinically proven three-amino acid peptide that complements the natural processes of the skin to increase firmness and to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Paired with powerful natural ingredients and Forever’s patented aloe, the firming serum is a rich moisturiser that makes skin feel smooth and firm, and the complexion appear visibly younger.

Restoring Crème

With over fifteen skin conditioning ingredients, restoring crème absorbs fast to leave skin feeling moisturised and smooth. This impressive cream combines skin science and aloe with powerful botanicals including acai and pomegranate, as well as vitamin B3 to help even out skin tone and texture. Used daily it helps reinforce the skin’s natural barrier, replenish parched skin and further reduce the appearance of ageing.

Infinite by Forever is now available in the UK. For more information please visit flpuk.info/InfinitebyForever

*While derived from wheat, this ingredient is certified gluten-free, as the ceramosides are extracted through a unique and patented lipidic process which removes gluten residue.

About Forever

Forever owns and manages all of its product development activity and manufacturing using the finest ingredients ensuring premium products that are of the highest quality. Forever is so confident about the quality that all its products are backed by a 60-day money back guarantee.

Founded in 1978 by CEO Rex Maughan Forever is the world’s largest grower and manufacturer of aloe products. With headquarters in Scottsdale Arizona the company operates in 159 countries. Its extensive product range includes aloe vera-based drinks and bee-derived cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and personal care products.