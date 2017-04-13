Nuvis-5306RT The most powerful vision controller

Neousys Technology, a leader in machine vision controller, today launched Nuvis-5306RT series featuring Intel® 6th Gen Core™ i7/i5 processor paired with Intel® Q170 Platform Controller Hub. It is the world’s first fully featured machine vision controller in a compact footprint that integrates exceptional computing power, built-in camera interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O controls.

Nuvis-5306RT provides a powerful machine vision platform with integrated LED lighting controller, camera trigger, encoder input, pulse width modulation (PWM) output and digital I/O, to simultaneously connect and control all vision devices. With Neousys’ patented technologies, Deterministic Trigger I/O (DTIO) and NuMCU (based on MCU-based architecture), they manage all vision-specific I/Os and allow users to program a deterministic timing correlation between input and output signals in microsecond scale. In addition, the innovative NuMCU technology grants users full control of MCU by integrating programming environment, run-time download/debug capability, to achieve comprehensive I/O control.

Nuvis-5306RT features rich I/Os that include four IEEE 802.3at PoE, four USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, one VGA, two DisplayPorts, three serial COM, one mic-in and one speaker-out ports. In addition, Nuvis-5306RT can also accommodate an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950/ 1050 to leverage CPU-accelerated vision library or deep-learning vision applications. Combining built-in PoE+, USB 3.0 interfaces and the expandability for Camera Link and CoaXPress, Nuvis-5306RT is the ideal platform for demanding machine vision controller applications.

In 2017, Nuvis-5306RT won the bronze award for Vision Systems Design Innovators Award. For more information, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com.