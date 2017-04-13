Already a leader in international design with over 200 exclusive stores worldwide, Ligne-Roset has entered the world of online furniture sales in unique fashion. Always keeping an eye on the future, Ligne-Roset recently launched a new eCommerce website incorporating innovative, 3D technology from Silicon Valley-based, Cylindo.

Today, 85% of consumers begin their furniture shopping online. Before making a purchase, they interact with retailers an average of seven times between the store and online. To accelerate this process, the French retailer partnered with Cylindo to give their shoppers the ability to interact with their design-forward products from every angle, at the highest level of detail and in any configuration.

“We have very ambitious growth expectations for our ecommerce business in the coming years, and we're convinced Cylindo's 360 HD Viewer will play a very important role” says Antoine Roset, Executive Vice President at Ligne Roset USA.

The Ligne Roset EVP has good reason to be ambitious, as Cylindo’ clients consistently experience significant increases in on-line conversion along with lower return rates.

“The key components to online success for furniture retailers is giving consumers a delightful experience and easy access to information - product visualization plays a central role here” says Cylindo CEO Janus Jagd. “If you’re buying a $3,000 sofa online, you must truly understand how the product looks and feels and our platform is proven to do just that.”

With eCommerce sales expected reach a staggering 32% of total furniture and home furnishing sales by 2020, Ligne Roset is ready to assume a leadership position once again.

About Cylindo

Cylindo is the fastest growing visualization platform for commerce. Founded in 2012 the San Francisco based company is on a mission to make product visualization easy for brands and retailers. Their 3D technology is currently used by leading furniture companies such as Jerome’s, Palliser and Gallery Furniture. Learn more at http://www.cylindo.com

About Ligne Roset

Ligne Roset is a French modern furniture company that has over 200 stores and more than 1,000 retail distributors worldwide. The company was founded by Antoine Roset in 1860 in Montagnieu and presently they design and manufacture household furniture, lighting, accessories, and textiles from a team of 50 European designers.

Selected 360 HD Viewer links on LigneRoset.com

