This MeaningCloud Extension complements RapidMiner with the most powerful and flexible semantic analytics engine, and enables users to build sophisticated predictive models that combine text with structured data" said Jose C. Gonzalez, CEO of MeaningCloud

MeaningCloud, the leader in cloud-based semantic analytics, today announced its Extension for RapidMiner, which provides users of this analytical tool with a set of operators performing some of MeaningCloud’s most popular functions: entity and concept extraction, theme classification using standard taxonomies, sentiment analysis, and lemmatization.

More importantly, MeaningCloud has incorporated powerful customization tools that enable users to adapt it to the application domain (e.g. analysis of the voice of the customer in the financial industry) through the creation of personal dictionaries and classification and sentiment models. These capabilities are unique in the industry and ensure high levels of recall and precision.

RapidMiner is a leading-edge platform for predictive analytics that enables organizations to prepare data, create and validate models, and operationalize predictive analytics in any business process. Until now, users could not effectively incorporate unstructured text analytics into their models in such a way that they could customize information extraction or classification tasks and adapt them to their application domain to achieve maximum accuracy.

With this extension, MeaningCloud gives RapidMiner users the ability to structure all types of text and extract its meaning. In this way, they can combine this information with structured data and incorporate both data sets into RapidMiner's powerful predictive models with practical applications ranging from root cause analysis in customer surveys to fraud or churn prevention.

