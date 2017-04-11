After several years of government-sponsored awareness campaigns, the attention of government agencies and whistleblowers has shifted to aggressively enforcing human trafficking laws and regulations. Don’t be caught unaware. Join the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) during a panel presentation on Human Trafficking Compliance – The Coming Storm, on Wednesday, April, 26, 2017, 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM, at the Fairview Park Marriott Hotel, 3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA, 22042.

This ISOA panel will feature a timely discussion of the next major compliance challenges for government contractors, and will feature the following focus areas:

Zero Tolerance: Procurement officials’ expectations of contractors

Certification: Implications for due diligence and monitoring of subcontractors and suppliers

Storm Warning: What enforcement will look like; grave risks to non-compliant contractors

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Corporate Executives, Legal, Compliance, and Contracting staff responsible for ensuring companies’ adherence to human trafficking laws.

SPEAKERS:

Linda Dixon, Director of the Combating Trafficking in Persons Office at the U.S. Department of Defense

Ryan Berry, CEO, Chaintegrity

Nick Forster, Senior Vice President, FSI Worldwide

Additional Speaker Information is Forthcoming.

REGISTRATION:

Members: Early Registration $150 by April 12; Regular Registration $300 April 13 – 26

Non-Members: Early Registration $250 by April 12; Regular Registration $500 April 13 – 26

Government Personnel: $50

Agenda:

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Registration, networking, and full buffet breakfast

9:00 – 11:00 AM: Remarks and discussion with Government and Industry Leaders

11:00 – 11:30 AM: Networking

http://stability-operations.org/events/2017/human-labor-trafficking

