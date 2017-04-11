LOTE Expands to Canadian Market with Exclusive Distributor Agreement

Lot 78, Inc (OTCPink: LOTE), announces that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with sPARK (http://www.sparkev.ca ) Electric Vehicle Charging to market, sell and install Lot 78, Inc.’s Juice Bar Electric Vehicle Charger (http://www.juicebarev.com ) in Canada.

LOTE CEO David Schmid, “The Canadian electric vehicle charging station market is one that is rapidly emerging as an opportunity for major growth as more electric vehicles become available to our neighbors to the north. Our Juice Bar Electric Vehicle Charging Stations has taken a decisive step in partnering with an innovative company like sPARK with its experienced and diversified management team.”

sPark offers premium electric vehicle charging technology combined with customized installations and creative marketing options to give a unique charging experience. sPark proudly provides turnkey EV Charging solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial clientele in Canada.

