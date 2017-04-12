Enclosed Photo (left to right): Kimberly Ball, AVP/Branch Manager, Kearny Bank's Toms River Office, Lynette Whiteman, CVCJ Executive Director & John Crisafulli, VP/Small Business Banker.

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey (CVCJ) was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Kearny Bank Foundation in support of their programs to assist the elderly and help them remain independent.

“As a company committed to supporting the communities where our customers live, we are proud of this partnership and the positive impact it brings to the residents of Monmouth and Ocean Counties,” Craig Montanaro, Kearny Bank’s President & CEO said.

CVCJ provides vital assistance to 2,400 elderly residents, including 840 Disabled and 400 Veterans. Volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping, reassuring phone calls and visits from people and therapy dogs; as well as relief for families caring for loved ones with chronic illness or dementia. Residents of Ocean and Monmouth County who are 60 years old and no longer drive are eligible for free services.

“We are so grateful for the community spirit and generosity provided by the Kearny Bank Foundation. This support will help us recruit and train additional volunteers so more people in need will get our free assistance,” said Lynette Whiteman, CVCJ Executive Director. “Our goal is to allow the elderly to maintain their independence and decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in this very vulnerable population.”

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey (CVCJ) is a non-profit organization founded in 1993 to assist the elderly, homebound, and veterans with everyday tasks to remain independent in their own homes. All services are free of charge and delivered by 1,200 volunteers to over 2,000 Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey individuals over the age of 60 who are no longer driving. Volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping, reassuring phone calls, visits from both humans and canines, and respite care.

For more information about Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, visit http://www.caregivervolunteers.org, call 732-505-2273, email them at info(at)caregivervolunteers(dot)org or "LIKE" them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/caregivervolunteers.

Kearny Bank, a federally-chartered stock savings bank, has supported the communities it serves since 1884. The Bank has assets of $ 4.5 billion and operates 42 full-service banking offices in Northern and Central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.