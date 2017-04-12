Compass Network Group Hires Brian Poole as Service Manager

I look forward to motivating and developing a hunger for learning within the team that will promote a willingness to ask questions, seek answers and strive for excellence.

Compass Network Group, an IT company that focuses on the dental industry, is pleased to welcome Brian Poole as their new Service Manager. Brian’s responsibility is to continue to help the company successfully serve clients through staff development and consistent and effective application of services.

Brian Poole joins the Compass Network Group as their new Service Manager and brings with him a wealth of industry experience, as he previously served as a Help Desk Manager and Project Engineer for a well-known technology company that works with credit unions across the nation.

In addition, Brian’s professional background includes a variety of managed service experience in healthcare, legal, food service, and sales.

His areas of expertise include staff development, implementation of effectual procedures, and the delivery of exceptional customer service. As the new Service Manager, Brian will work to enhance the Compass team’s ability to better serve clients, and thanks to his 13 + years of IT experience, he is expected to make a great addition.

When asked why he is excited to take on this new role, Brian stated, “Something I often find myself saying is that I love to inspire those around me. So, it is with great excitement that I take on the opportunity to become part of, and inspire the team at Compass. I look forward to motivating and developing a hunger for learning within the team that will promote a willingness to ask questions, seek answers and strive for excellence. I want to stimulate my team into providing remarkable service that will create ongoing customer loyalty.”

Compass Network Group began in the early 1990’s as a business to business division of a computer chain, and later became a Dental IT division to meet the growing demand for dental practice management software. In 2001, the business to business division became a standalone entity focused solely on the dental industry. Today, over 15 years later, Compass Network Group provides support to more than 500 dental practices in a four-state area.

Bio: Compass Network Group specializes in personalized IT solutions for dentists and provides insight, guidance, and support in the following areas: practice management software, hardware, network services, data security, and compliance related services. Supporting over 500 practices in four-states, Compass Network Group delivers expertise, dedication, and an unmatched focus for the dental industry.