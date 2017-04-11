Applied Systems Enables Townley Kenton’s Digital Agency Strategy

Applied Systems today revealed that Townley Kenton has successfully launched its digital agency strategy. Townley Kenton has built their digital foundation on Applied Epic, the fastest-growing cloud-based agency management system in the world, to standardize operations and provide a single view of the business. The agency will also seamlessly integrate Applied CSR24 into Applied Epic to extend online self-service to its clients, providing access to policy information, premium payments and insurance documentation anytime, anywhere.

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“As a growing agency, we are focused on integrating leading technology as the foundation of a digital business model to drive operational efficiencies and profitability,” said Rob Townley, principal, Townley Kenton. “Applied Epic will enable us to scale our business and increase productivity through enhanced automation and standardized reporting. Additionally, Applied CSR24 extends our customer experience by providing our clients an online portal to reference policy information, download certificates of insurance, and manage claims while on-the-go and at their own convenience.”

Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments and insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, agencies can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty, and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

“Agencies of all sizes are recognizing that the digital agency of the future requires a solid digital foundation provided by advanced, integrated software,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Epic enables Townley Kenton to operate at the pace demanded by today’s hyper-competitive environment by streamlining operations, enabling their staff to focus more time on servicing clients and selling insurance. Leveraging the integration and flexibility of Applied software allows Townley and Kenton to enhance their ability to more effectively service their customers and meet today’s consumer demand for access to insurance information anytime, anywhere.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.