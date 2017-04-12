Due to his experience and leadership in the retail maintenance industry, Bill Schaphorst has been selected as one of the People-to-Watch in 2017 by the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association (PRSM). Schaphorst has nearly 30 years of experience in facilities maintenance and currently serves as the Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX International.

Each year, PRSM selects a dozen outstanding industry leaders whose actions have created dramatic results for the retail facilities maintenance industry. These People-to-Watch use their wealth of knowledge and industry experience to develop innovative ways to solve problems, reduce costs and maximize returns for their companies. This is the first year a representative from MaintenX has received the recognition.

“Our industry is filled with all kinds of great leaders, so it’s humbling to be named to this list,” Schaphorst said. “It’s an exciting time to be in the facilities maintenance business and I look forward to working hard in the year ahead to service our clients, grow our business, and help our industry.”

The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association is a premier organization providing programs and resources that empower members to make informed decisions and achieve success in their facilities management roles. Founded in 1995, PRSM was the first association dedicated to serving the retail facilities maintenance industry. The association delivers education, information and resources as well as conducts conferences, exhibitions and provide forums for the world’s leading retailers and suppliers within the retail facilities maintenance industry.

“My involvement with PRSM has given me the opportunity to build networks, gain new knowledge and add value to my organization,” Schaphorst said. “Without question, my participation with this fantastic organization has helped get the MaintenX name out there and create business opportunities for the company.”

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.