Rob Lowe Hosts an Upcoming "Informed" Segment on Child Daycare Centers

Popular television and movie star Rob Lowe hosts the critically acclaimed television series “Informed”, and a new segment will focus on Child Daycare Centers and the important role they play for parents and children.

Child daycare centers are one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States and more than 12 million children are immersed in these pre-K learning environments each year. For parents, this allows them to place their youngsters in safe, accredited social settings while they attend work and provide for the family. More than 65 percent of pre-elementary age children have parents actively in the workforce. However, the rising cost of childcare has become a concern for many of these working parents.

For the children, high quality daycare can help lay a solid foundation for academic achievement. Many centers engage children in early learning programs that include reading, language skills and the type of socialization necessary for these youngsters to negotiate schools and groups of classmates. In this episode of “Informed,” Rob Lowe will lead the audience through an informed discussion about America’s Child Daycare Centers.

This segment of “Informed” was produced for distribution on public television and PBS member stations throughout the United States. Each installment is recorded using high definition technology to meet all industry standards. The iconic Rob Lowe serves as the ongoing series host and a dedicated team of writers, videographers and producers work on the program. The series is independently produced and distributed.