Minneapolis, Minn. (PRWEB) April 12, 2017
Gary L. Gibson, associate general manager – economic development at City Utilities of Springfield (Missouri), was sworn in as the new chair of Midwest ENERGY Association’s (MEA) Board of Directors. City Utilities of Springfield (CU) is a progressive, community-owned utility serving southwest Missouri with electricity, natural gas, drinking water, broadband and transit services. Gary began his career at CU in 1991 as a design engineer. He subsequently held positions supervising the natural gas and water engineering areas and as Manager of Natural Gas Distribution before transitioning to his current responsibilities.
Gibson says, “I am looking forward to serving the great members of MEA in a leadership role over the next year. In 2017, we will continue to build on our strong foundation of providing industry-leading learning solutions, conferences and connection opportunities.”
MEA thanks Dennis M. Klumb, KS Energy Services, LLC, for his many years of services as MEA’s Treasurer and welcomes Thomas J. Henkels, PLH Group into the role.
Introducing the 2017-2018 MEA Board of Director Officers:
- MEA Chair – Gary L. Gibson, associate general manager – economic development, City Utilities of Springfield
- MEA First Vice Chair – Bobbi L. Schroeppel, VP, customer care, communications and human resources, NorthWestern Energy
- MEA Second Vice Chair – Barry J. Bentley, senior vice president, customer operations, Indianapolis Power & Light Company
- MEA Treasurer – Thomas J. Henkels, COO, PLH Group
- MEA Secretary – Patrick Van Beek, president, MEA
- MEA Past Chair – James M. Conway, VP customer field operations, ComEd
- MEA Executive Committee Delegate – Steven R. Gilkey, VP electric field operations, Eversource
- MEA Executive Committee Delegate – Vernon J. Peterson, vice president, electric distribution asset management, WEC Energy Group
Directors:
- Duane D. Anstaett, P.E., vice president - generation, Kansas City Power & Light
- Joe Awad, general manager construction and maintenance, Colorado Springs Utilities
- Tamara A. Bewley, market, manager, natural gas & PVF, Border States
- W. Noble Billingsley, II, director, greater Michigan gas operations, DTE Energy
- Charles C. Crews, vice president, gas operations, Consumers Energy
- Patrick C. Darras, vice president of operations, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company
- James W. Dougherty, vice president, electric delivery, MidAmerican Energy Company
- Benjamin F. Felton, VP power delivery, NiSource
- Dean A. Headlee, manager, pipeline safety and compliance, CenterPoint Energy
- Kevin P. Joyce, director gas emergency response, Xcel Energy
- Steven T. Karolewski, vice president of operations, GROEBNER
- Eric M. Kozak, senior directory gas operations, Ameren Illinois
- James J. Lorenz, director-electric construction and operations, Madison Gas and Electric
- Jon K. Luttrell, vice president energy delivery, Vectren Energy Delivery
- Anthony R. McCain, VP resource management, Nicor Gas, Southern Gas Company
- Thomas S. Menken, district sales manager, Elster American Meter
- James J. Miller, director business development, 3Phase
- Larry F. Milner, P.E., vice president environmental, Burns & McDonnell Engineering
- Ryan A. Shell, president, New Mexico Gas Company
- Ivan Vancas, group VP natural gas utilities, Black Hills Corporation
- John C. Webster, director natural gas division, Hutchinson Utilities
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.