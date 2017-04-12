Gary Gibson, Chair 2017-2018 "We will continue to build on our strong foundation of providing industry-leading learning solutions, conferences and connection opportunities."

Gary L. Gibson, associate general manager – economic development at City Utilities of Springfield (Missouri), was sworn in as the new chair of Midwest ENERGY Association’s (MEA) Board of Directors. City Utilities of Springfield (CU) is a progressive, community-owned utility serving southwest Missouri with electricity, natural gas, drinking water, broadband and transit services. Gary began his career at CU in 1991 as a design engineer. He subsequently held positions supervising the natural gas and water engineering areas and as Manager of Natural Gas Distribution before transitioning to his current responsibilities.

Gibson says, “I am looking forward to serving the great members of MEA in a leadership role over the next year. In 2017, we will continue to build on our strong foundation of providing industry-leading learning solutions, conferences and connection opportunities.”

MEA thanks Dennis M. Klumb, KS Energy Services, LLC, for his many years of services as MEA’s Treasurer and welcomes Thomas J. Henkels, PLH Group into the role.

Introducing the 2017-2018 MEA Board of Director Officers:



MEA Chair – Gary L. Gibson, associate general manager – economic development, City Utilities of Springfield

MEA First Vice Chair – Bobbi L. Schroeppel, VP, customer care, communications and human resources, NorthWestern Energy

MEA Second Vice Chair – Barry J. Bentley, senior vice president, customer operations, Indianapolis Power & Light Company

MEA Treasurer – Thomas J. Henkels, COO, PLH Group

MEA Secretary – Patrick Van Beek, president, MEA

MEA Past Chair – James M. Conway, VP customer field operations, ComEd

MEA Executive Committee Delegate – Steven R. Gilkey, VP electric field operations, Eversource

MEA Executive Committee Delegate – Vernon J. Peterson, vice president, electric distribution asset management, WEC Energy Group

Directors:



Duane D. Anstaett, P.E., vice president - generation, Kansas City Power & Light

Joe Awad, general manager construction and maintenance, Colorado Springs Utilities

Tamara A. Bewley, market, manager, natural gas & PVF, Border States

W. Noble Billingsley, II, director, greater Michigan gas operations, DTE Energy

Charles C. Crews, vice president, gas operations, Consumers Energy

Patrick C. Darras, vice president of operations, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company

James W. Dougherty, vice president, electric delivery, MidAmerican Energy Company

Benjamin F. Felton, VP power delivery, NiSource

Dean A. Headlee, manager, pipeline safety and compliance, CenterPoint Energy

Kevin P. Joyce, director gas emergency response, Xcel Energy

Steven T. Karolewski, vice president of operations, GROEBNER

Eric M. Kozak, senior directory gas operations, Ameren Illinois

James J. Lorenz, director-electric construction and operations, Madison Gas and Electric

Jon K. Luttrell, vice president energy delivery, Vectren Energy Delivery

Anthony R. McCain, VP resource management, Nicor Gas, Southern Gas Company

Thomas S. Menken, district sales manager, Elster American Meter

James J. Miller, director business development, 3Phase

Larry F. Milner, P.E., vice president environmental, Burns & McDonnell Engineering

Ryan A. Shell, president, New Mexico Gas Company

Ivan Vancas, group VP natural gas utilities, Black Hills Corporation

John C. Webster, director natural gas division, Hutchinson Utilities

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.