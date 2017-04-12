US Cabinet Depot Expanding To Dayton, NJ

US Cabinet Depot is excited to announce the opening of its new facility this month in Dayton, New Jersey.

US Cabinet Depot’s industry leading processing times and quality assembly are coming to the Northeast. This new facility will be able to service kitchen and bath dealers in the region with assembled cabinetry which until now was not possible.

“We’ve been requested to expand to the Northeast for a while, so we’re very happy to see it coming together,” said Alyson Kostelnik, Director of Sales and Operations. “This is a market that can greatly benefit from our products and we’re eager to get more dealers on board.”

US Cabinet Depot is a manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-assemble cabinetry. Established just north of Atlanta, GA, we have grown exponentially since opening in 2012 through adding additional locations including Reno, NV. US Cabinet Depot prides itself on providing first-rate products that are guaranteed by our Limited Lifetime Warranty. Dealers take advantage of our fast industry lead times every day through our online ordering system, accessible 24/7. Our pre and post ordering services are second to none. We are constantly educating our employees, fine-tuning our services and developing advanced systems to adapt with our expanding customer base.

Please visit our website (http://www.uscabinetdepot.com) if you are interested in learning more about our products and services. You can also find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/uscabinetdepot) for more company news!

Press Contact:

Katie Thurman

770-635-4596

katie(at)uscabinetdepot(dot)com